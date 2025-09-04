Authorities Probe Sofia Tram Crash: Negligence or Deliberate Interference?

Society » INCIDENTS | Author: Nikola Danailov |September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Authorities Probe Sofia Tram Crash: Negligence or Deliberate Interference? @bTV

Early yesterday morning, a dramatic accident unfolded in Sofia when tram 22 derailed near the Romanian Embassy, crashing into several parked cars and causing significant damage to the underpass structure. The tram, consisting of two cars, sustained damages estimated at nearly 50,000 leva (25,000 euros). According to local authorities, the repair of the underpass will cost tens of thousands more, with concrete destroyed, reinforcement torn, and granite paving crushed. District mayor Traycho Traykov described the scene as resembling the aftermath of a bomb strike and confirmed that repairs would begin immediately, initially financed through Sofia Electric Transport and the municipality’s emergency fund before insurance and potential recourse against those deemed responsible take effect.

Update: Drunk and Reckless: 22-Year-Old Caused the Tram Derailment in Sofia

Investigations into the incident have taken a complicated turn. Footage from the tram’s cabin revealed a hand reaching out to push the gear lever while two young individuals were seen walking around the vehicle (at the time of writing, the recordings have not been released for public viewing). This evidence prompted the chairman of the Standing Committee on Transport and Road Safety in the Sofia Municipal Council, Ivan Takov, to announce that one suspect had already been detained. Takov warned that if the derailment was indeed the result of reckless interference, it would amount to nothing less than an act of terror, citing that the tram had reached speeds of up to 80 km/h before slamming into the underpass.

At the same time, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office offered another explanation, concluding that the tram had not been properly secured by its driver before he left the cabin. They confirmed the vehicle itself was in good technical condition and stressed that with over 20 years of experience, the driver had no prior record of serious violations. Prosecutors criticized his decision to leave the tram unattended to purchase coffee, likening it to leaving a car without pulling the handbrake. While the driver claimed he had closed the doors and placed the stick in the “stop” position, prosecutors emphasized that the safety procedures had not been fully completed. They also dismissed the idea that the tram could have started moving entirely on its own.

Sofia Electric Transport has already announced that the driver will face disciplinary action. Possible measures include an administrative penalty, a formal warning for dismissal, or termination of employment. “He will be punished in any case,” confirmed Eng. Milen Minyov from the company, adding that the driver stopped between official stations without justification – something unacceptable in operational practice. He stressed that leaving the vehicle to buy coffee was not a valid reason and represented a clear violation of duty.

Meanwhile, technical experts are assessing the two tram cars involved. One of the vehicles suffered such severe damage that it may be scrapped for parts, while the other is expected to undergo restoration. The mayor of Sredets district, Traykov, confirmed that an expert on underpasses has been included in the evaluation of the structural damage, while Minyov revealed that the hard drives from the tram’s surveillance cameras have already been handed over to investigators.

The case has sparked broader debate about safety, accountability, and possible outside interference. Takov insisted that the recording pointed to deliberate tampering, while municipal authorities distanced themselves from speculations, saying they had no direct access to investigative materials and awaited updates from law enforcement.

For now, the case remains unsettled. What is clear is that Sofia faces costly damage, a shaken sense of security in public transport, and an ongoing investigation that must determine whether the crash was the result of negligence, external meddling, or a combination of both.

Tags: tram, sofia, accident, crash

