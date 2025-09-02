Bulgaria: National Euro Campaign Launches in Burgas, Leaders Vow Transparent and Calm Transition

The Bulgarian government officially launched a nationwide information campaign on Tuesday from the Black Sea city of Burgas. The high-level event, designed to preempt misinformation and build public trust, brought together the Prime Minister, key ministers, central bank leadership, and European officials to outline a unified strategy for the historic transition.

The campaign, organized by the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), aims to provide "clear, detailed and reliable information" to all citizens about the process, its timelines, and its safeguards.

Leadership Assures Campaign is Informative, Not Propaganda

A central theme from officials was a direct rebuttal to critics who have framed the transition as a risk. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov insisted the campaign is purely informational. "It is not propaganda and does not aim to create preliminary expectations. Its purpose is to explain,” he stated, acknowledging that the public debate has been influenced by "uncoordinated and sometimes organized information attacks aimed at instilling doubt and uncertainty."

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova reinforced the message of stability, guaranteeing that "Bulgarian citizens should know that the Bulgarian National Bank will convert leva to euro indefinitely, at the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583, and without any fees."

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also took aim at one of the most common public fears, categorically denying that the euro causes inflation. “Information that the introduction of the euro is causing prices to rise is completely fake news,” he asserted, explaining that current price pressures are a result of natural economic processes, specifically incomes growing faster than economic growth. He warned that automatically linking public sector wages to the minimum wage creates a major driver of inflation and a significant challenge for the 2026 budget.

In-Depth Look at Practical Preparations Across Sectors

The launch served as a platform for various institutions to detail their specific readiness plans:

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB): Governor Dimitar Radev declared that Bulgaria has moved past "the stage of political declarations" and is now focused on "practical actions." He confirmed that the minting of Bulgarian euro coins has begun and that the banking system is "fully prepared." Crucially, he noted that the BNB has already begun participating as an observer in Eurosystem bodies, ensuring full synchronization ahead of 2026. He identified public "perception of prices" and "political stability" as the two main challenges to overcome.

Bulgarian Posts: Transport and Communications Minister Grozdan Karadjov highlighted the critical role of the postal service, which will facilitate the exchange of leva for euro in over 2,230 settlements that lack bank branches or ATMs. He detailed that over 1,500 post offices are already equipped with counting machines, barcode readers, counterfeit detection devices, and new software. A key feature for pensioners will be an electronic pension file ("eFile"), allowing them to collect their pensions in cash at any post office in the country after the changeover.

Consumer Protection: Deputy Economy Minister Doncho Barbalov outlined strict measures to ensure a fair transition. Key priorities include enforcing clear dual pricing in leva and euros, applying strict rules on currency conversion and rounding, and actively monitoring prices of essential goods. He revealed that large retailers with revenues over BGN 10 million will be required to publish daily prices to ensure maximum transparency and prevent speculative hikes.

Sector-Specific Benefits: Energy, Tourism, and Business

Ministers and business leaders elaborated on the tangible benefits expected from eurozone membership:

Energy: Minister Zhecho Stankov provided a concrete example, stating that financing costs for the construction of Units 7 & 8 at the Kozloduy NPP would be "three times lower" inside the eurozone. He also defended Bulgaria 's regulated energy market, noting it keeps household electricity bills among the lowest in the EU, around BGN 60 in July, which he called "real protection for every Bulgarian family."

Tourism: Minister Miroslav Borshosh stated that the tourism sector is "among the best prepared" and that businesses are "looking forward to the euro." He predicted benefits including greater stability and trust in Bulgaria as a destination, a stronger international image, reduced costs and risks for businesses, and easier travel for tourists.

." He predicted benefits including greater stability and trust in as a destination, a stronger international image, reduced costs and risks for businesses, and easier travel for tourists. Business: Rumen Radev, Chair of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association, put a number on the benefit, estimating that eliminating currency transaction costs will save businesses over BGN 1 billion annually. These resources, he argued, can be redirected into investments, innovation, and job creation. He also emphasized improved access to cheaper financing and a more predictable economic environment.

A National Project Requiring Collective Effort

The overarching message was that a successful transition requires a nationwide effort. Zornitsa Rusinova, Chair of the Economic and Social Council, called the process "a long journey, achieved through many partnerships," noting that events will be held across the country in the coming months involving all relevant institutions.

Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, framed the move as a "strategic investment," drawing a parallel to EU accession 18 years ago. She noted that Bulgaria is joining at a time of record-high public confidence in the euro (83%) and urged citizens to "trust common sense and expert knowledge" over manipulation and conspiracy theories.

The campaign will now move beyond Burgas, with events planned in all 27 other regional capitals and over 100 smaller municipalities to directly engage citizens and provide what Prime Minister Zhelyazkov called "the most valuable resource in a sea of information: the truth."