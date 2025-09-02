Bulgaria: National Euro Campaign Launches in Burgas, Leaders Vow Transparent and Calm Transition

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?
The Bulgarian government officially launched a nationwide information campaign on Tuesday from the Black Sea city of Burgas. The high-level event, designed to preempt misinformation and build public trust, brought together the Prime Minister, key ministers, central bank leadership, and European officials to outline a unified strategy for the historic transition.
The campaign, organized by the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), aims to provide "clear, detailed and reliable information" to all citizens about the process, its timelines, and its safeguards.
Leadership Assures Campaign is Informative, Not Propaganda
A central theme from officials was a direct rebuttal to critics who have framed the transition as a risk. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov insisted the campaign is purely informational. "It is not propaganda and does not aim to create preliminary expectations. Its purpose is to explain,” he stated, acknowledging that the public debate has been influenced by "uncoordinated and sometimes organized information attacks aimed at instilling doubt and uncertainty."
Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova reinforced the message of stability, guaranteeing that "Bulgarian citizens should know that the Bulgarian National Bank will convert leva to euro indefinitely, at the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583, and without any fees."
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also took aim at one of the most common public fears, categorically denying that the euro causes inflation. “Information that the introduction of the euro is causing prices to rise is completely fake news,” he asserted, explaining that current price pressures are a result of natural economic processes, specifically incomes growing faster than economic growth. He warned that automatically linking public sector wages to the minimum wage creates a major driver of inflation and a significant challenge for the 2026 budget.
In-Depth Look at Practical Preparations Across Sectors
The launch served as a platform for various institutions to detail their specific readiness plans:
Sector-Specific Benefits: Energy, Tourism, and Business
Ministers and business leaders elaborated on the tangible benefits expected from eurozone membership:
A National Project Requiring Collective Effort
The overarching message was that a successful transition requires a nationwide effort. Zornitsa Rusinova, Chair of the Economic and Social Council, called the process "a long journey, achieved through many partnerships," noting that events will be held across the country in the coming months involving all relevant institutions.
Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, framed the move as a "strategic investment," drawing a parallel to EU accession 18 years ago. She noted that Bulgaria is joining at a time of record-high public confidence in the euro (83%) and urged citizens to "trust common sense and expert knowledge" over manipulation and conspiracy theories.
The campaign will now move beyond Burgas, with events planned in all 27 other regional capitals and over 100 smaller municipalities to directly engage citizens and provide what Prime Minister Zhelyazkov called "the most valuable resource in a sea of information: the truth."
