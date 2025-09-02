Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Honor EU Commitments, Rejects Any Changes to Consensus

Bulgaria has reiterated its firm stance regarding the European path of the Republic of North Macedonia, emphasizing the need for Skopje to honor its commitments to the European Union.

In a letter addressed to EU member state counterparts and European institutions, Minister Georgiev highlighted Bulgaria’s growing concern over North Macedonia’s continued failure to implement the obligations outlined in the 2022 European-level package agreement. He warned that recent actions from Skopje appear aimed at undermining crucial elements of the consensus, rather than fostering constructive dialogue and good neighborly relations. These actions include provocations and attempts to challenge key agreements before the Constitutional Court in Skopje.

Bulgaria stressed that the package agreement, approved in July 2022, remains the only viable path for North Macedonia’s EU accession. No alterations to the agreed European consensus or its components are acceptable. The country expects its neighbor to comply fully and in good faith, reflecting repeated insistence by the European Council itself.

Minister Georgiev also reaffirmed that Bulgaria continues to view full participation of all Western Balkan states in the European Union as the optimal outcome for regional stability and development. At the same time, Bulgaria expressed its willingness to assist North Macedonia in progressing along its European path, provided that membership in the European Union remains the genuine objective of its government.