Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Honor EU Commitments, Rejects Any Changes to Consensus

World » EU | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 17:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Honor EU Commitments, Rejects Any Changes to Consensus Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev

Bulgaria has reiterated its firm stance regarding the European path of the Republic of North Macedonia, emphasizing the need for Skopje to honor its commitments to the European Union.

In a letter addressed to EU member state counterparts and European institutions, Minister Georgiev highlighted Bulgaria’s growing concern over North Macedonia’s continued failure to implement the obligations outlined in the 2022 European-level package agreement. He warned that recent actions from Skopje appear aimed at undermining crucial elements of the consensus, rather than fostering constructive dialogue and good neighborly relations. These actions include provocations and attempts to challenge key agreements before the Constitutional Court in Skopje.

Bulgaria stressed that the package agreement, approved in July 2022, remains the only viable path for North Macedonia’s EU accession. No alterations to the agreed European consensus or its components are acceptable. The country expects its neighbor to comply fully and in good faith, reflecting repeated insistence by the European Council itself.

Minister Georgiev also reaffirmed that Bulgaria continues to view full participation of all Western Balkan states in the European Union as the optimal outcome for regional stability and development. At the same time, Bulgaria expressed its willingness to assist North Macedonia in progressing along its European path, provided that membership in the European Union remains the genuine objective of its government.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, macedonia, EU

Related Articles:

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

GERB-Led Municipalities Used Missing Kebabche Restaurant Cash Register to Channel Millions in Public Funds

For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on September 4, with Brief Afternoon Rain in the West

The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky

Society » Environment | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:16

Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Zafirov Met Xi Jinping During Beijing V-Day Parade

Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04

Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects Lev-Euro Referendum as Opposition Parties Escalate Calls for Protests

On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted down a proposal by the "Greatness" party to hold a national referendum on whether the Bulgarian lev should remain the sole official currency until 204

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 15:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:16

Justice Minister Briefs Laura Kövesi on EU Funds Crime Reforms in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev briefed European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg on forthcoming reforms aimed at improving the functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18

Putin Meets Slovak PM Fico in Beijing, Hails Bratislava’s ‘Independent’ Foreign Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on September 2, discussing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine

World » EU | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 16:47

Belgium to Recognize the Palestinian State at UN General Assembly

Belgium will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September

World » EU | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 09:30

Von der Leyen’s Plane Falls Victim to Russian GPS Sabotage in Bulgarian Skies?

A flight carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria was disrupted on Sunday by a suspected Russian electronic interference attack during the aircraft's approach to Plovdiv

World » EU | September 1, 2025, Monday // 14:48

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘One-Third of Ukraine’s Weapons Have Come from Bulgaria’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bulgaria, where she underscored the country’s crucial role in supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s collective defense

World » EU | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 21:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria