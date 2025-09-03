Bulgarian Director Teo Karakolev Wins Emmy for Valorant E-Sports Coverage

Bulgaria has reason to celebrate as young director Teo Karakolev, together with his team, received an Emmy for best coverage of an e-sports championship, specifically the Valorant World Championship. NOVA reporter Dilyan Kalchev, who covered the event in Seoul last year and met Bulgarian coach Dimitar Staev there, conducted an in-depth interview with Karakolev, exploring his journey to this prestigious recognition.

Teo Karakolev was born in Bulgaria and began his artistic path in music school at the age of five, specializing in percussion. At 17, he earned a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston, arriving with only forty dollars in his pocket. Despite focusing on music, he began exploring video work during his first two years at Berklee. By the end of his second year, he realized that his potential lay more in video production than music, although he completed his degree in music out of passion and scholarship obligations. During this time, he also prepared to move to Los Angeles, equipping himself with cameras, lights, lenses, and stabilizers, ready to dive into the industry.

Entering the professional world, Karakolev got his first break as a live mixer for ESL One: Counter-Strike in New York, despite having limited experience with professional equipment. His enthusiasm impressed the producers, earning him recurring opportunities as a director and technical director. International assignments followed, taking him to Poland, Germany, and beyond.

During the pandemic, while many industries struggled, Karakolev’s career flourished. Netflix enlisted his team to premiere movies remotely, controlling cameras, sound, and interviews via a computer setup. Around the same time, the launch of the Valorant game provided a new avenue for his work in e-sports. He was called to handle video mixing, which opened the path toward full production responsibilities in this growing sector.

Karakolev’s Emmy journey was gradual. He had been nominated twice before but lost to League of Legends. In 2024, his team’s nomination for best e-sports coverage finally resulted in victory, marking a milestone in his career. “It’s an incredible recognition, and it remains a proud moment for me,” he reflected.

Expressing pride in his Bulgarian heritage, Karakolev emphasized the significance of representing his country on a global stage. He is the sole Bulgarian among a team of mostly American professionals, making his award a unique symbol of national pride.

He also offered encouragement for aspiring Bulgarians, stressing the importance of ambition, drive, and hard work. “Bulgarians have the ability to set a goal and achieve it,” he said. Whether working in Bulgaria or abroad, he believes that determination and effort can transform dreams into reality.

Teo Karakolev’s path from a small music student in Bulgaria to an Emmy-winning director in the world of e-sports is a testament to talent, perseverance, and the global reach of dedication. His success serves as an inspiration to the next generation of Bulgarians aiming to make their mark on the international stage.

Source: Nova TV