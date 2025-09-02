Bulgaria: Viktor Iliev Faces Intentional Manslaughter Charge After Crashing Into a Bus; He Inhaled Laughing Gas

Crime | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Viktor Iliev Faces Intentional Manslaughter Charge After Crashing Into a Bus; He Inhaled Laughing Gas

The charges against 21-year-old Viktor Iliev, who crashed into a public transport bus in Sofia two weeks ago, have been escalated following a forensic investigation. He is now accused of intentionally causing the death of one person and inflicting moderate bodily harm on four others.

The case review revealed that Iliev was driving at 199 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, a factor contributing to the more serious charges. Witnesses in the car reported repeatedly asking him to slow down, but instead, he accelerated. They also stated that he inhaled laughing gas (nitrous oxide) multiple times during the drive, which, according to experts, likely impaired his coordination and judgment. While nitrous oxide is not classified as an illegal substance, its effects, including disorientation, euphoria, and impaired motor control, were noted as contributing to the dangerous behavior.

Toxicology reports confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were present in Iliev's bloodstream. The bus driver involved in the crash has recently emerged from a coma, though his condition remains critical. Two of Iliev’s passengers are also in serious condition, while three others sustained moderate injuries.

Investigators have prepared a full forensic and toxicological report, emphasizing that the peak effects of nitrous oxide occur within seconds and can last up to five minutes, enough to affect driving behavior severely. The prosecution expects to file the indictment against Iliev by the end of the year.

Iliev remains in custody after declining to appeal his initial detention. If convicted, he faces 13 to 20 years in prison or a possible life sentence. Authorities continue to monitor the recovery of the victims, while the case highlights the extreme consequences of reckless driving combined with substance-induced impairment, even when the substance is legal.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, bus, Iliev, Laughing Gas

Related Articles:

Drunk and Reckless: 22-Year-Old Caused the Tram Derailment in Sofia

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the individual responsible for the incident involving the derailment of tram 22 in Sofia

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:20

Sofia Children Rescued from Crane After 'Dangerous Selfie' Attempt

Authorities in Sofia have confirmed the identities of all children involved in climbing a construction crane near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard last night

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31

Authorities Probe Sofia Tram Crash: Negligence or Deliberate Interference?

Early yesterday morning, a dramatic accident unfolded in Sofia when tram 22 derailed near the Romanian Embassy

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 08:48

Average Salary in Bulgaria Reaches BGN 2,572 (EUR 1,315), Highest in Sofia at BGN 3,489

In the second quarter of 2025, wages in Bulgaria registered a notable rise

Society | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 15:37

Runaway Tram Destroys Underpass in Sofia: No Victims by Sheer Luck

A serious tram accident occurred early this morning in Sofia, near the Romanian Embassy

Society » Incidents | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:23

Collapse on Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. Shuts Key Sofia Route Amid Metro Construction

A section of Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard in Sofia, between Obelsko Shose Street and 25th Street, connecting the Lyulin and Obelya districts, has been closed following a roadside collapse

Society » Incidents | September 1, 2025, Monday // 17:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Sunny Beach ATV Horror Update: Mother Dies, Son Battles for Life, Driver Faces Harsher Charges

35-year-old Hristina, who had been critically injured in an ATV accident in Sunny Beach, has passed away, according to an official statement from the University Hospital-Burgas press center

Crime | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02

Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana Sparks Unrest in Bulgarian Town: Protesters Target Suspected Dealer’s Home

In the Bulgarian town of Botevgrad, tensions erupted after the death of 31-year-old Rumen, whose relatives say he unknowingly consumed fentanyl-laced marijuana provided by a local dealer

Crime | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

Negligence Case Launched Against Physician Over Child’s Death in Bulgaria

A 54-year-old doctor from Kyustendil has been brought before the court on charges of negligence in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy

Crime | September 1, 2025, Monday // 15:33

Greek Police Crack Drug Ring Involving Bulgarian Drivers and Trucks

Greek authorities have dismantled a cocaine trafficking network that involved Bulgarian-registered trucks and drivers

Crime | September 1, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Burgas Horror: Dozens of Cats and Seagulls Shot Near Kindergarten

Authorities in Burgas are investigating a disturbing series of attacks on animals in the Lazur residential complex

Crime | August 29, 2025, Friday // 11:30

Nikola Nikolov – "Paskal" Questioned for Hours in Sofia in Connection with the “Customs Affair”

Nikola Nikolov, better known as Paskal and indicted in the so-called “Customs Affair”, spent more than three and a half hours on Thursday at the Anti-Corruption Commission in Sofia.

Crime | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria