Bulgaria: Viktor Iliev Faces Intentional Manslaughter Charge After Crashing Into a Bus; He Inhaled Laughing Gas

The charges against 21-year-old Viktor Iliev, who crashed into a public transport bus in Sofia two weeks ago, have been escalated following a forensic investigation. He is now accused of intentionally causing the death of one person and inflicting moderate bodily harm on four others.

The case review revealed that Iliev was driving at 199 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, a factor contributing to the more serious charges. Witnesses in the car reported repeatedly asking him to slow down, but instead, he accelerated. They also stated that he inhaled laughing gas (nitrous oxide) multiple times during the drive, which, according to experts, likely impaired his coordination and judgment. While nitrous oxide is not classified as an illegal substance, its effects, including disorientation, euphoria, and impaired motor control, were noted as contributing to the dangerous behavior.

Toxicology reports confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were present in Iliev's bloodstream. The bus driver involved in the crash has recently emerged from a coma, though his condition remains critical. Two of Iliev’s passengers are also in serious condition, while three others sustained moderate injuries.

Investigators have prepared a full forensic and toxicological report, emphasizing that the peak effects of nitrous oxide occur within seconds and can last up to five minutes, enough to affect driving behavior severely. The prosecution expects to file the indictment against Iliev by the end of the year.

Iliev remains in custody after declining to appeal his initial detention. If convicted, he faces 13 to 20 years in prison or a possible life sentence. Authorities continue to monitor the recovery of the victims, while the case highlights the extreme consequences of reckless driving combined with substance-induced impairment, even when the substance is legal.