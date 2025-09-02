Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on September 2, discussing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and economic cooperation, according to RIA Novosti. Fico attended the Beijing events commemorating Japan’s World War II surrender, representing Slovakia as the only EU country present. He is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the week.

During the meeting, Fico emphasized Slovakia’s aim to "standardize" relations with Moscow, stating that both countries should explore ways to deepen and broaden cooperation. He also indicated that he would raise with Zelensky the issue of attacks on energy infrastructure, referring to Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which delivers Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia. This pipeline remains crucial for the two EU nations, the only ones still importing Russian oil through it.

Putin used the discussion to accuse Ukraine of increasing attacks on Russian energy facilities, asserting that Moscow had refrained from targeting Ukrainian infrastructure “for a long time.” He said Russia had avoided strikes on civilian facilities, especially during winter, despite repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy sites, but added that Russia eventually began responding seriously. These claims contrast with the record of 2024, when Russia carried out at least 13 major drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid, including strikes on Odesa Oblast that left over 29,000 consumers without power.

The Russian president also stated that Russia does not oppose Ukraine joining the EU but considers NATO membership unacceptable. Since returning to office in 2023, Fico has halted military aid to Ukraine from Slovak stocks and questioned EU sanctions on Russia, moves that drew criticism from Kyiv and Brussels. He has previously vowed to block Ukraine’s NATO membership, requiring approval from all 32 members, including Slovakia, while remaining open to EU accession for Ukraine.

Putin praised Fico’s stance, describing it as an “independent foreign policy” that produces “positive results.” The two leaders had previously met in Moscow in May during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.