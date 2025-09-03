Chinese Foreign Minister Highlights Fruitful Outcomes of SCO Summit 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday highlighted a series of outcomes achieved at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 held in Tianjin, China.



The largest-ever SCO summit since its establishment in 2001 was attended by leaders of more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations.



A development strategy for the SCO in the 2026-2035 period was approved during the summit, setting the tone and direction for the organization's growth in the next decade, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The summit issued a statement defending the victorious outcomes of World War II. In a separate statement, the SCO expressed firm support for the multilateral trading system, he said when meeting the press together with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev.



Four new SCO centers were inaugurated at the event with respective tasks of countering security threats and challenges, tackling transnational organized crimes, improving information security, and strengthening anti-drug cooperation, Wang said.



The member states also made a decision to establish an SCO development bank, which, Wang said, will greatly boost infrastructure development and economic and social progress among SCO countries.



At the summit, China vowed to establish new cooperation platforms and centers on energy, green industry, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, higher education, and vocational and technical education.



Action plans were also developed to promote high-quality development, covering fields including energy, green industry, digital economy, artificial intelligence and tech innovation, he added.



The summit also achieved breakthroughs in the organization's structural reforms, including merging observer states and dialogue partners into SCO partners, and accepting Laos as a partner to make the SCO a 27-nation family, Wang said.

Source: CCTV+