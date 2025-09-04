Weather Across Bulgaria on September 3: Showers in the West, Clear Skies on the Coast

Bulgaria: Weather Across Bulgaria on September 3: Showers in the West, Clear Skies on the Coast Photo: Stella Ivanova

On September 3, the weather across Bulgaria will bring a mix of sunshine and unstable conditions. In the western parts of the country, cumulus clouds will begin to build in the afternoon, followed later by showers and occasional thunderstorms. Winds will blow from the northwest to northeast, light to moderate in strength. Daytime highs will vary between 32 and 37 degrees, while in Sofia the temperature will be slightly lower, around 31 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be dominated by sunshine. An easterly breeze, light to moderate in force, will prevail throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will range between 28 and 32 degrees. The sea will be warm, with water temperatures at 25 degrees, while waves will reach 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the day will start mostly sunny. However, in the western areas, the afternoon and evening will see a change with showers and thunderstorms developing. Winds from the east and northeast will be moderate. The highest temperatures will reach about 27 degrees at 1,200 meters and around 19 degrees at 2,000 meters above sea level.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

