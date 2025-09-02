Average Salary in Bulgaria Reaches BGN 2,572 (EUR 1,315), Highest in Sofia at BGN 3,489

In the second quarter of 2025, wages in Bulgaria registered a notable rise, with the average monthly salary reaching 2,572 leva (1,315 euros). According to Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov, this marks a 12 percent increase compared to the same period a year earlier. He presented the figures following a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

The data shows that Sofia continues to lead in terms of earnings. Between April and June, the average salary in the capital climbed to 3,489 leva, which stands 37.5 percent above the national average. At the same time, the sharpest annual growth in pay was observed in several regions: Blagoevgrad reported a 20.3 percent jump, Targovishte 18.3 percent, and Smolyan 17.3 percent. Gutsanov described these figures as encouraging signs of the country’s economic development.

The minister stressed that the most effective means of tackling poverty remains steady income derived from employment. He explained that he was sharing the salary data in the context of ongoing talks with social partners on setting the poverty threshold for next year. The government has proposed fixing it at 764 leva.

With the new benchmark, more than 790,000 people with permanent disabilities will qualify for higher support. For some, the additional aid will amount to over 435 leva, depending on the percentage of disability certified by the medical boards (TELK). Gutsanov also noted that the adjustment will widen access to social programs: around 45,000 more individuals will become eligible for social assistance and heating allowances, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to roughly 483,000. In addition, 4,100 children and their families are expected to receive increased child benefits.

Despite the improvements, the minister acknowledged that over 1.4 million Bulgarians will still be living below the new poverty line. He underlined that while the rise in wages is a positive trend, the government must continue working to ensure sustainable income growth and better living standards across the country.