Bulgarian Defense Minister: New Aircraft, Vehicles, and Strykers Signal Accelerated Rearmament

Politics » DEFENSE | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 14:32
Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov described 2025 as a decisive and productive year for the armed forces during his address at the ceremonial opening of the academic year at the G.S. Rakovski Military Academy on September 2. He emphasized that the country is already receiving new aircraft and ships, while TEREM-Holding will soon begin assembly of the first Stryker armored combat vehicles. According to him, several major modernization projects are advancing, marking the long-delayed but now accelerated rearmament process.

Zapryanov underlined that this phase of accelerated modernization will strengthen Bulgaria’s position as a reliable NATO and EU member with capable and modern armed forces. He noted, however, that defense is not solely about technology but about people. The minister reiterated his commitment to improve pay systems and gradually raise salaries throughout the government’s mandate, while also focusing on shaping military personnel into effective leaders.

On the role of military education, Zapryanov stressed the importance of the academy as a space for developing leadership qualities and preparing officers for the challenges of modern warfare. He called for deeper study of the conflict in Ukraine, attention to innovations, and the integration of artificial intelligence in defense applications.

In his speech, the defense minister also highlighted the broader security challenges, including Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, hybrid warfare, NATO’s evolving strategic role, and Bulgaria’s new National Defense Strategy adopted earlier this year. He spoke of the outcomes of the NATO Summit in The Hague, the necessity of strengthening the defense industry, and the importance of engaging society in debates on mobilization and preparedness.

Major General Stayko Prokopiev, head of the G.S. Rakovski Military Academy, welcomed the new students by framing the opening day as both a continuation of the institution’s 110-year tradition and the beginning of a fresh mission. He emphasized that the academy’s task is to align military science with the strategic defense framework and policy priorities, reminding cadets that Bulgaria will depend on their wisdom, resilience, and ability to lead.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Mikhail Popov, National Assembly Defense Committee Chair Hristo Gadzhev, senior military officials, and other representatives of the defense establishment.

