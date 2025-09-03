Poverty Line in Bulgaria to Rise to 390 Euros in 2026, Covering Over 1.4 Million People

Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead
Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries
Bulgaria’s official poverty line for 2026 has been set at 764 leva (390 euros), marking an increase of 126 leva, or 19.7% compared to the current threshold. The figure was announced following today’s meeting of the tripartite council, with details presented by Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov.
According to Gutsanov, the adjustment will directly impact the incomes of more than 790,000 people with permanent disabilities, who will see benefits tied to the poverty line rise accordingly. At the same time, data shows that over 1.4 million Bulgarians live below the new poverty threshold, a number that accounts for 21.7% of the country’s population.
Alongside these figures, the minister presented updated statistics on average salaries. For the second quarter of 2025, the average wage in Bulgaria reached 2,572 leva, representing a 12% rise compared to the same period in 2024. Salaries remained highest in Sofia, where the average stood at 3,489 leva during April–June 2025. Some of the strongest regional wage increases were registered in Blagoevgrad (20.3%), Targovishte (18.3%) and Smolyan (17.3%).
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev also addressed the process leading to the new poverty line. He explained that the National Council of Trade Unions had reviewed a draft decree of the Council of Ministers setting the updated level. The proposal was backed by all participating organizations, with the exception of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, which withheld support.
Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Rila National Park, which has been active since last Thursday near the Simitli village of Gorno Osenovo
The State Reserve has released nearly 300,000 liters of bottled water for residents of Pleven and Strazhitsa
Reports of a large black predator, believed to be a leopard or a panther, stirred fear and heightened police activity in the Dupnitsa area after it was reportedly sighted close to the village of Krainitsi
According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta
The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the individual responsible for the incident involving the derailment of tram 22 in Sofia
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink