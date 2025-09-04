Bulgaria Aims to Make Wine Tourism a Year-Round Attraction

Bulgaria is increasingly turning its focus to wine tourism as a key element in attracting visitors throughout the year. During a recent meeting with the Bulgarian Association for Wine Tourism, Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh emphasized plans to position wine as a strategic complement to the country’s existing tourist offerings.

The discussions centred on establishing dedicated wine routes and strengthening collaboration between local producers and municipal authorities. Borshosh also noted ongoing efforts to set up a national fund aimed at promoting Bulgarian wine internationally and integrating wine tourism into a broader development strategy for the sector.

Further boosting the country’s profile, Plovdiv will host the 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism from October 5 to 7, 2025. The event is expected to gather over 150 international participants, including institutional representatives, experts, academics, and media professionals, providing an opportunity for Bulgarian wineries and wine regions to gain international exposure.