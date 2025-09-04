Bulgaria Aims to Make Wine Tourism a Year-Round Attraction

Business » TOURISM | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Aims to Make Wine Tourism a Year-Round Attraction @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgaria is increasingly turning its focus to wine tourism as a key element in attracting visitors throughout the year. During a recent meeting with the Bulgarian Association for Wine Tourism, Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh emphasized plans to position wine as a strategic complement to the country’s existing tourist offerings.

The discussions centred on establishing dedicated wine routes and strengthening collaboration between local producers and municipal authorities. Borshosh also noted ongoing efforts to set up a national fund aimed at promoting Bulgarian wine internationally and integrating wine tourism into a broader development strategy for the sector.

Further boosting the country’s profile, Plovdiv will host the 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism from October 5 to 7, 2025. The event is expected to gather over 150 international participants, including institutional representatives, experts, academics, and media professionals, providing an opportunity for Bulgarian wineries and wine regions to gain international exposure.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wine, Bulgaria, tourism

Related Articles:

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

GERB-Led Municipalities Used Missing Kebabche Restaurant Cash Register to Channel Millions in Public Funds

For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on September 4, with Brief Afternoon Rain in the West

The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky

Society » Environment | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Zafirov Met Xi Jinping During Beijing V-Day Parade

Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04

Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects Lev-Euro Referendum as Opposition Parties Escalate Calls for Protests

On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted down a proposal by the "Greatness" party to hold a national referendum on whether the Bulgarian lev should remain the sole official currency until 204

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 15:16

Bulgaria: Peevski Backs Zhelyazkov’s Cabinet, Dismisses No-Confidence Motion as 'Soros Narrative'

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS–New Beginning, made clear on Wednesday that his party will continue backing the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov as Parliament returned from its August recess

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Sunny Beach Slashes Prices by Up to Half as September Arrives

As of September 1, prices for all-inclusive packages in the Sunny Beach resort complex have seen a substantial drop, ranging between 30 and 50 percent

Business » Tourism | September 1, 2025, Monday // 12:14

Greece Tops Bulgarians’ Summer Travel List with Over 260,000 Visitors in July

In July, more than a quarter of a million Bulgarians chose Greece as their summer destination, according to data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Tourism | September 1, 2025, Monday // 11:05

Bulgarian Government Drafts Law on Safety Rules for Risky Attractions

The Bulgarian government is preparing a dedicated law aimed at tightening control over amusement park services that carry potential risks

Business » Tourism | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 09:15

Why 70% of Bulgarians Applaud Every Time Their Plane Lands

A recent study by Wizz Air has revealed that a significant number of passengers from Bulgaria clap upon landing

Business » Tourism | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:24

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast: Holiday Prices Set to Fall as Summer Ends

As the summer season draws to a close, prices for holidays on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are showing a downward trend

Business » Tourism | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Tourist Alert: Flights in Greece Canceled Due to Air Traffic Controllers’ Strike on August 28

All passenger flights in Greece will be canceled on August 28 as air traffic controllers stage a four-hour strike from 9:30 a.

Business » Tourism | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria