'Revival' Alleges Ukrainian Criminal Network Behind Illegal Construction and Logging in Bulgaria

Politics | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Alleges Ukrainian Criminal Network Behind Illegal Construction and Logging in Bulgaria @Nova Varna

Representatives of the "Revival" party held a press briefing in Varna on Monday, raising alarm over illegal construction and large-scale deforestation in the Baba Alino area, located between Kabakum and the Golden Sands resort, the party’s press office reported. According to "Revival", the situation involves unreinforced excavations, buildings erected without permits, and the destruction of old-growth forests, posing threats both to the environment and to local residents’ safety.

Attending the briefing were "Revival" Chairman Kostadin Kostadinov, Deputy Chairman Georgi Georgiev, MP Kosta Stoyanov, and municipal councillor Yulian Gubatov. Kostadinov emphasized the involvement of Ukrainian business networks, presenting the issue not merely as environmental or construction-related but as a matter of national security. “We are dealing with a serious criminal network connected to foreign intelligence, operating not only in Varna but across the Black Sea coast. Our data shows that through these properties, hundreds of millions of leva are laundered each month, some linked to Ukrainian military formations,” he said.

Kostadinov added that an enclave appears to be forming, with territories in Varna, Burgas, and other regions where these groups settle with their families and build influence. He also pointed to possible illegal arms trafficking and noted that the Varna area is reportedly already guarded by armed groups. “We see expensive cars with Ukrainian licence plates every day. These are not refugees but organized groups using Bulgaria as a base to conceal and expand their operations,” the party leader stated.

He further noted that while roughly 100,000 Ukrainian citizens are officially registered in Bulgaria as refugees, many are men of working age regularly visible in Varna’s streets. According to Kostadinov, the most concerning aspect is the formation of small local groups with their own armed wings.

"Revival" called on Bulgarian authorities to investigate the matter, halt the illegal construction and logging, and intervene decisively. “What is happening is not merely a violation of regulations, but a crime of international proportions. We expect the prosecution and institutions to act, as both human lives and national security are at risk,” the party representatives stressed.

