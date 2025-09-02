Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?
Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has delivered a sharp critique of the country’s security situation and the influence of Russian propaganda, in light of the recent incident involving European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s flight. Speaking to bTV, Plevneliev warned that the episode, in which von der Leyen’s GPS signal temporarily vanished while landing in Bulgaria, exposed Bulgaria as a risky country with weak institutions. “Yesterday the world saw that our country is fragile, that institutions are not functioning properly, and that the security of international leaders is not assured, even in our own skies. This is damaging for everything Bulgaria aims to achieve,” he said.
Plevneliev stressed that Bulgaria has long been a target of sophisticated hybrid attacks, highlighting the country’s heavy reliance on outdated Russian technology. “We continue to depend on Russian radars and weapons. Many of our radars are over 50 years old and are still Russian-made,” he noted. He pointed out the strategic dimension of the incident, questioning who could interfere with von der Leyen’s plane. “Europe lacks satellites capable of such actions. Only Russia, the US, and possibly China have this capacity,” he said, calling for a thorough investigation and clear explanations from Bulgarian authorities.
Beyond aviation security, Plevneliev highlighted broader threats to Bulgaria’s national infrastructure. “Russia is actively disrupting shipping signals in the Baltic Sea, which is another clear signal that Bulgaria must take its security seriously. The country is heavily penetrated by Russian influence and propaganda, which is brainwashing Bulgarians in an extremely aggressive way. It is time for society to wake up,” he said.
Plevneliev did not shy away from condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, equating him to the Hitler of the 21st century and labeling him a war criminal for his actions in Ukraine. He emphasized that civilian attacks, including on schools and kindergartens, constitute serious breaches of international law and that no Bulgarian politician should seek to legitimize such conduct. “Putin seeks to project victory, and the war will not end without his decision,” Plevneliev said.
On the broader international scene, Plevneliev also criticized populist leaders, specifically citing former U.S. President Donald Trump. He argued that populists, by rejecting institutions and rules in favor of deal-making, pose risks to democracy and stability. “History teaches us that such approaches lead to more wars and bloodshed,” Plevneliev concluded, underscoring the urgent need for Bulgaria to strengthen its defenses and resist external manipulation.
