UN Detects Uranium Traces at Syrian Site Hit by Israel, Raising Nuclear Concerns

The UN’s nuclear watchdog has reported detecting traces of uranium at a Syrian site destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in 2007, reigniting concerns over Damascus’ possible undeclared nuclear activities.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), samples collected last year at areas linked to the Deir al-Zor facility contained particles of processed uranium. Although the material was not enriched, its chemical composition suggests a man-made origin rather than a natural one.

Syria, now under an Islamist-led administration, continues to deny any involvement in a clandestine nuclear program, insisting that the Deir al-Zor site was merely a conventional military facility. The Assad government had previously resisted IAEA inspections, but recent negotiations with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi have led to new site access and pledges of full transparency.

The IAEA initially concluded in 2011 that the destroyed structure was “very likely” a covert nuclear reactor. While the latest findings fall short of definitive confirmation, inspectors stress that further sampling, testing, and access to documentation will be required before the issue can be fully resolved.

The matter remains sensitive, with Israel never officially acknowledging its 2007 strike and Syria continuing to deny any nuclear ambitions. For the IAEA, however, the recent uranium detection provides the most compelling evidence in over a decade that its original concerns may have been justified.