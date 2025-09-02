UN Detects Uranium Traces at Syrian Site Hit by Israel, Raising Nuclear Concerns

World | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 12:02
Bulgaria: UN Detects Uranium Traces at Syrian Site Hit by Israel, Raising Nuclear Concerns

The UN’s nuclear watchdog has reported detecting traces of uranium at a Syrian site destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in 2007, reigniting concerns over Damascus’ possible undeclared nuclear activities.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), samples collected last year at areas linked to the Deir al-Zor facility contained particles of processed uranium. Although the material was not enriched, its chemical composition suggests a man-made origin rather than a natural one.

Syria, now under an Islamist-led administration, continues to deny any involvement in a clandestine nuclear program, insisting that the Deir al-Zor site was merely a conventional military facility. The Assad government had previously resisted IAEA inspections, but recent negotiations with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi have led to new site access and pledges of full transparency.

The IAEA initially concluded in 2011 that the destroyed structure was “very likely” a covert nuclear reactor. While the latest findings fall short of definitive confirmation, inspectors stress that further sampling, testing, and access to documentation will be required before the issue can be fully resolved.

The matter remains sensitive, with Israel never officially acknowledging its 2007 strike and Syria continuing to deny any nuclear ambitions. For the IAEA, however, the recent uranium detection provides the most compelling evidence in over a decade that its original concerns may have been justified.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: uranium, Syrian, Israeli, IAEA

Related Articles:

Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike as Global Support for Palestinian Statehood Expands

Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

World | August 11, 2025, Monday // 11:06

Greek Opposition Backs Mayor in Escalating Dispute with Israeli Diplomat

Tensions between the Israeli ambassador to Greece and the mayor of Athens have escalated into a political controversy, drawing in opposition parties and prompting calls for government intervention

World » Southeast Europe | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:00

They Were Offered €27,000 to Leave Denmark - Why Are Syrians Saying No

In Denmark, Syrian refugees are being offered substantial financial incentives - up to €27,000 - to voluntarily return to their home country

World » EU | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10

Israeli Forces Kill Over 100 Palestinians Amidst Deepening Hunger in Gaza

At least 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in what local authorities described as a deadly escalation of violence against civilians trying to obtain food

World | July 21, 2025, Monday // 11:02

A New Chapter of Danger Unfolds with Iran’s Bold Decision

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially signed a law suspending Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear monitoring body

World | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:04

Israeli Attacks at Gaza Aid Sites Kill Nearly 550 Palestinians in One Month

In the past month, nearly 550 Palestinians have lost their lives while attempting to access humanitarian aid in Gaza

World | June 27, 2025, Friday // 12:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

'Let Him Come to Moscow': Putin Drops Surprise Challenge to Zelensky After China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his four-day visit to China with a press conference in Beijing that was as much about Ukraine as it was about his diplomatic and economic engagements

World » Russia | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 19:28

Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:16

Merz Rejects Von der Leyen’s 'Road Map' for European Troops in Postwar Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggesting that European capitals already had a detailed plan for deploying troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees

World » Ukraine | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:47

Justice Minister Briefs Laura Kövesi on EU Funds Crime Reforms in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev briefed European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg on forthcoming reforms aimed at improving the functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18

China Marks 80 Years Since Victory Over Japan with Grand Parade and Doves Over Tian’anmen

China concluded its V-Day commemorations on Wednesday with the release of 80,000 doves and 80,000 balloons into the sky over the Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing

World | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

US Kills 11 in Strike on Venezuelan Cartel's Boat Carrying Drugs

The United States killed 11 people in a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat linked to the Venezuelan cartel 'Tren de Aragua', President Donald Trump said Tuesday

World | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 09:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria