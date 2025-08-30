Romania Issues Air Alert Amid Russian Strikes Near Border

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:53
The General Inspectorate for Emergencies in Romania issued a warning via the RO-ALERT system for the northern area of Tulcea County overnight, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Agerpres.

Residents in the affected region were advised to take protective measures due to the risk of falling objects during an air attack that lasted approximately 90 minutes.

A spokesperson for the General Inspectorate for Emergencies confirmed to Agerpres that no emergency calls were received on the 112 hotline during the incident.

The warning came as Russia launched another strike targeting port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Izmail region, located just 15 kilometers from the Romanian border.

The regional state administration reported on Facebook that timely action and preparedness helped prevent significant destruction and human casualties.

