Smooth Transition Ahead? How Bulgarian Businesses and Citizens Will Adjust to the Euro

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that the euro offers more advantages than any previous national currency of EU member states. “It is a shared currency, not a foreign one we need to adopt. Nearly 400 million citizens use it daily,” Zhelyazkov said, launching a series of events under the National Information Campaign for the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria.

Zhelyazkov stressed that public trust is fundamental to institutional stability. “When trust is undermined, institutions weaken, and society becomes less capable of responding to challenges. The more we adhere to European standards, the better the common euro market functions. This campaign must go beyond clichés and target vulnerable groups who could be manipulated or misled. In today’s sea of information, truth is precious, and the media must be our ally,” he added. He emphasized that the introduction of the euro must be carefully planned to prevent panic or misinformation.

Business Readiness and Information Efforts

Zornitsa Rusinova from the Economic and Social Council outlined Bulgaria’s preparations and the impact on businesses. She explained that the council has long monitored and advised on Bulgaria’s Eurozone entry, presenting analyses, opinions, and clarifications. “Recent changes to the Euro Law have clarified technical issues like dual pricing, cash registers, and formatting of amounts in levs and euros,” she said.

The information campaign, beginning in September, will involve local meetings in cities such as Kazanlak, Svishtov, and Karlovo, where officials will address citizens’ and businesses’ questions. An online section with an automated Q&A assistant has been created to guide people on prices, interest rates, contracts, and other concerns.

Dual pricing will continue for a year, and banks will exchange levs for euros from January 1 without fees. Residents in small towns without bank branches can exchange cash at post offices up to 1,000 leva without prior notice; larger amounts require a three-day advance application and proof of origin for sums over 10,000 leva. Rusinova advised older citizens to pay directly in euros or use bank cards to simplify transactions.

Learning from Other Eurozone Experiences

Drawing from the experience of Croatia, Slovenia, and the Baltic states, Bulgaria has adopted best practices for a smooth transition. Measures to control inflation and prevent sudden price spikes have been applied, and the law ensures that no modifications are needed to credit, lease, or employment contracts. Surveys indicate that public attitudes are gradually becoming more positive, though authorities encourage citizens to rely on official sources such as evroto.bg, the Central Bank, and the Economic and Social Council.

Consumer Protection and Security Measures

Rusinova highlighted mechanisms to prevent unfair practices during the transition. “Civil oversight is essential. Citizens should report suspicious price spikes, and control authorities, including the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), are tasked with enforcement. The majority of Bulgarian traders act in good faith,” she said. The Ministry of Interior is coordinating with post offices and municipalities to ensure citizen security and prevent counterfeit banknotes. Authorities recommend using banks and post offices for currency exchange rather than unofficial services.

All social payments, including pensions and benefits for people with disabilities, will be automatically converted to euros starting January 1. Public adaptation to the new currency is expected to be smooth.

Economic and Sectoral Implications

Rusinova explained that no sector will be disadvantaged. Tourism and financial services are expected to benefit immediately, and Bulgaria’s full Eurozone membership will enhance its voice in European economic decisions, attract investors, and open opportunities for international education and labor mobility with neighboring EU countries.

The transition is expected to reduce transaction fees by around 1 billion leva, offering businesses funds for investment, technology development, and higher wages. Technical adaptation costs will be addressed with state support, and the euro’s adoption is also seen as a tool to reduce the shadow economy by creating predictable competitive conditions.

Financing and Growth Opportunities

Joining the eurozone improves Bulgaria’s credit rating, facilitates private and European financing, and provides predictability for investors. Businesses in sectors like the circular economy can leverage these opportunities to expand and access European funds more effectively.

Price Stability and Public Confidence

Rusinova emphasized the responsibility of businesses in maintaining fair pricing. Institutions will monitor unscrupulous practices, and compensation measures for vulnerable groups may be implemented, similar to prior energy price interventions. Civil oversight, combined with responsible business conduct, is expected to stabilize the transition.

The widespread voluntary adoption of dual pricing by traders ahead of mandatory regulations demonstrates that Bulgarian business is preparing for the change. With comprehensive information campaigns, clear legislative measures, and institutional support, Bulgaria aims for a smooth and beneficial integration into the Eurozone.