Bulgarian Taekwondo Shines: Six Medals Won at Multi-European Championship

Sports | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:37
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Taekwondo Shines: Six Medals Won at Multi-European Championship @Focus

Bulgarian taekwondo athletes returned with a strong performance from the Multi-European Championship in Niš, Serbia, where nearly 2,000 competitors took part. The national team secured a total of six medals, three gold and three bronze, and earned additional recognition when Victoria Ivanova was named best referee of the tournament.

One of the highlights came from Stefan Stamenov, who dominated the men’s division up to 68 kilograms. He achieved four consecutive victories without conceding a single round, a feat that secured him the gold medal and confirmed his superiority in the category.

The cadet division also brought success. Vesselina Angelova claimed the gold in the 51 kg class after a demanding path of five consecutive wins. In the 53 kg category, Atanas Vakuvchiev also took first place, prevailing in all four of his matches on the way to the title.

The Bulgarian contingent added three bronze medals to its tally in the cadet competition. Ivaylo Petrov, Viktor Vangelov, and Kosara Ivanova each reached the podium after strong performances that underscored the depth of talent within the team.

Other Bulgarian athletes also took part, though without medals this time. Alexander Djordjev, Tsvetan Yakimov, Martina Atanasova, Atanas Atanasov, Martin Simeonov, and Mitko Djordjev competed but did not manage to advance to the medal rounds. The team was guided throughout the championship by coaches Farzad Zolghadri, Plamen Transki, and Davud Etminani.

The results highlight both the progress of Bulgarian taekwondo on the European stage and the promise of its younger athletes, who continue to achieve recognition and bring medals home.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Taekwondo, Bulgarian, medals

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Healthy Life Expectancy Among Women - What’s Behind the Numbers?

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta

Society » Health | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Mourns Kiril Kadiiski, Renowned Poet, Essayist, and Translator

Renowned Bulgarian poet and translator Kiril Kadiiski has died at the age of 78

Society » Culture | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 11:40

Massive Russian Drone Attack on Izmail: Region with Large Bulgarian Community Under Fire

The Ukrainian city of Izmail on the Danube River was hit by a large-scale Russian drone strike that lasted nearly two hours overnight

World » Ukraine | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:46

Greek Police Crack Drug Ring Involving Bulgarian Drivers and Trucks

Greek authorities have dismantled a cocaine trafficking network that involved Bulgarian-registered trucks and drivers

Crime | September 1, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Bulgarian Employers Reject Four-Day Work Week Model

Discussions about a shorter working week, already being tested in parts of Europe, are meeting strong resistance in Bulgaria

Business | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 09:03

Bulgarian Tennis Player Banned for Five Years Over €196,000 in Match Bets

Bulgarian tennis player Simon Anthony Ivanov has been handed a five-year ban and a $25,000 fine by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)

Sports | August 29, 2025, Friday // 14:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Victories for Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev Mark Bulgaria’s Presence at the US Open

Bulgarian tennis had a strong start at the US Open, with Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev both securing opening-round victories

Sports | September 1, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgarian Tennis Player Banned for Five Years Over €196,000 in Match Bets

Bulgarian tennis player Simon Anthony Ivanov has been handed a five-year ban and a $25,000 fine by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)

Sports | August 29, 2025, Friday // 14:23

Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Advance to Europa League After Extra-Time Thriller

Ludogorets secured a place in the Europa League group stage after a dramatic 4:1 victory over Shkendija in Razgrad,

Sports | August 29, 2025, Friday // 08:18

Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova Secures Third Place in World Rhythmic Gymnastics Qualifiers in Rio

Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolova secured third place in the individual all-around qualifications at the 41st World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro

Sports | August 22, 2025, Friday // 10:09

US Open Qualifiers: Bulgaria’s Tomova Dominates Spanish Opponent

Bulgaria’s leading tennis player Viktoriya Tomova began her campaign in the US Open qualifiers with a strong victory.

Sports | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 08:54

Bulgarian Teen Shines at ATP Challenger 75, Could Face Wimbledon Champion Ivan Ivanov Next

In a striking performance at the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Sofia, 18-year-old Bulgarian Alexander Vasilev defeated Russian Ivan Gakhov in a rematch

Sports | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria