Bulgarian Taekwondo Shines: Six Medals Won at Multi-European Championship

Bulgarian taekwondo athletes returned with a strong performance from the Multi-European Championship in Niš, Serbia, where nearly 2,000 competitors took part. The national team secured a total of six medals, three gold and three bronze, and earned additional recognition when Victoria Ivanova was named best referee of the tournament.

One of the highlights came from Stefan Stamenov, who dominated the men’s division up to 68 kilograms. He achieved four consecutive victories without conceding a single round, a feat that secured him the gold medal and confirmed his superiority in the category.

The cadet division also brought success. Vesselina Angelova claimed the gold in the 51 kg class after a demanding path of five consecutive wins. In the 53 kg category, Atanas Vakuvchiev also took first place, prevailing in all four of his matches on the way to the title.

The Bulgarian contingent added three bronze medals to its tally in the cadet competition. Ivaylo Petrov, Viktor Vangelov, and Kosara Ivanova each reached the podium after strong performances that underscored the depth of talent within the team.

Other Bulgarian athletes also took part, though without medals this time. Alexander Djordjev, Tsvetan Yakimov, Martina Atanasova, Atanas Atanasov, Martin Simeonov, and Mitko Djordjev competed but did not manage to advance to the medal rounds. The team was guided throughout the championship by coaches Farzad Zolghadri, Plamen Transki, and Davud Etminani.

The results highlight both the progress of Bulgarian taekwondo on the European stage and the promise of its younger athletes, who continue to achieve recognition and bring medals home.