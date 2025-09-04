Bulgaria: Pleven Declares Partial State of Emergency as Water Shortage Hits the Region

September 2, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Pleven Declares Partial State of Emergency as Water Shortage Hits the Region

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Pleven region of Bulgaria due to the ongoing water shortage, taking effect this morning. The measure was announced yesterday by regional governor Nikolay Abrashev and will remain in force for seven days.

The emergency applies to the municipalities of Pleven and Dolna Mitropolia, as well as nine villages in the area that have been affected by the lack of water supply. The decision aims to secure the minimum necessary conditions for residents and public institutions until the situation stabilizes.

As part of the measures, hospitals, kindergartens, schools, and social institutions will be provided with bottled spring water. In addition, teams from Pleven Municipality are scheduled to visit all educational and social facilities today to identify the locations where the installation of hydrophore systems is most urgently needed.

Local authorities have stressed that support from the central government will also be sought to ensure the provision of resources and equipment required to cope with the crisis. The coordinated efforts are aimed at reducing the impact of the water shortage on the population while longer-term solutions are being considered.

Tags: Bulgaria, Pleven, emergency, water

