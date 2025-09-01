Casualties Continue to Rise in Wake of Afghanistan Earthquake

The number of casualties resulting from the earthquake of eastern Afghanistan is continuing to rise as the country's government coordinates helicopter transfer operations for injured people rescued from the debris.



At least 812 people have been confirmed dead and 2,817 others injured in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, which struck Kunar Province and neighboring areas at 23:47 local time on Sunday, the Afghan interim government said on Monday. The casualty figures are initial estimates and are likely to rise as evaluations progress, officials said.



"We lost everything. My two sons broke their legs in the earthquake. Everything we owned was destroyed," said Khayat Khan, a resident of Kunar.



"Two of my family members were killed in the earthquake last night. Our house was completely destroyed. We need a shelter and any help we can get," said Nelatullah, another victim in the province.



The rugged terrain has posed significant challenges for relief teams, but response units from relevant agencies have been deployed to the affected areas to expedite rescue operations and aid delivery to those trapped or in need.



"We are searching for the injured people. The number of injuries is increasing, so we can't give an exact number. Our department has delivered dozens of tons of food and other supplies to the disaster area," said Yusof Hamad, an official with the Kunar Provincial Disaster Management Department.

Source: CCTV+