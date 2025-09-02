Belgium to Recognize the Palestinian State at UN General Assembly

World » EU | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Belgium to Recognize the Palestinian State at UN General Assembly

Belgium will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed on Tuesday. Alongside the move, Brussels will also impose strict sanctions against the Israeli government.

Palestine will be recognized by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government,” Prevot wrote on X. He explained that the decision was taken in response to the “humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza, where Israeli offensives have forced mass displacement and the UN has already declared a famine.

Prevot stressed that Belgium could not remain passive in the face of “violence carried out by Israel in violation of international law” and pointed to his country’s obligation to act to prevent any risk of genocide. He underlined that the decision was not aimed at the Israeli people, but at ensuring their government complies with humanitarian and international law, while also applying pressure on Hamas.

The Belgian foreign minister added that any form of antisemitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters would also be firmly rejected. “This is about changing the situation on the ground,” he noted.

Belgium’s decision comes after French President Emmanuel Macron announced in July that France would recognize a Palestinian state at the UN session, which will take place between September 9 and 23 in New York. Since then, over a dozen Western countries, including Australia, Canada, Malta, and Portugal, have voiced support for similar recognition. The United Kingdom has said it would acknowledge Palestinian statehood if Israel does not meet certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed 13 people after a fighter jet hit the top floor of a residential building in Gaza City, while helicopter fire struck another site in the city’s western districts. The Israeli military is preparing for an offensive to take control of Gaza City, which, according to UN estimates, is home to nearly one million people and its surrounding areas.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Palestinian, Belgium, United Nations

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Population to Fall to 3.5 Million in 75 Years, UN Forecast Shows

The United Nations projects that in 75 years, Bulgaria’s population will shrink to around 3.5 million people

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 08:48

Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike as Global Support for Palestinian Statehood Expands

Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

World | August 11, 2025, Monday // 11:06

Israeli Forces Launch New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operation in Gaza

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:17

Hundreds Protest in Gaza Calling for Hamas to Step Down Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, for what is being described as the largest anti-Hamas protest since the onset of the conflict with Israel

World | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Israel Resumes Strikes on Gaza, Killing Hundreds as Ceasefire Collapses

Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes across Gaza on Tuesday, marking the most severe escalation since a ceasefire took effect in January

World | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:26

Palestinians Reject Trump’s Gaza Proposal as ‘Absurd’ Real Estate Scheme

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his proposal for the United States to assume control over Gaza, describing it as a "big real estate site" that should be redeveloped under American oversight

World | February 10, 2025, Monday // 08:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:16

Justice Minister Briefs Laura Kövesi on EU Funds Crime Reforms in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev briefed European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg on forthcoming reforms aimed at improving the functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18

Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Honor EU Commitments, Rejects Any Changes to Consensus

Bulgaria has reiterated its firm stance regarding the European path of the Republic of North Macedonia, emphasizing the need for Skopje to honor its commitments to the European Union.

World » EU | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 17:34

Putin Meets Slovak PM Fico in Beijing, Hails Bratislava’s ‘Independent’ Foreign Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on September 2, discussing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine

World » EU | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 16:47

Von der Leyen’s Plane Falls Victim to Russian GPS Sabotage in Bulgarian Skies?

A flight carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria was disrupted on Sunday by a suspected Russian electronic interference attack during the aircraft's approach to Plovdiv

World » EU | September 1, 2025, Monday // 14:48

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘One-Third of Ukraine’s Weapons Have Come from Bulgaria’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bulgaria, where she underscored the country’s crucial role in supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s collective defense

World » EU | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 21:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria