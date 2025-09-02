Belgium to Recognize the Palestinian State at UN General Assembly

Belgium will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed on Tuesday. Alongside the move, Brussels will also impose strict sanctions against the Israeli government.

“Palestine will be recognized by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government,” Prevot wrote on X. He explained that the decision was taken in response to the “humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza, where Israeli offensives have forced mass displacement and the UN has already declared a famine.

Prevot stressed that Belgium could not remain passive in the face of “violence carried out by Israel in violation of international law” and pointed to his country’s obligation to act to prevent any risk of genocide. He underlined that the decision was not aimed at the Israeli people, but at ensuring their government complies with humanitarian and international law, while also applying pressure on Hamas.

The Belgian foreign minister added that any form of antisemitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters would also be firmly rejected. “This is about changing the situation on the ground,” he noted.

Belgium’s decision comes after French President Emmanuel Macron announced in July that France would recognize a Palestinian state at the UN session, which will take place between September 9 and 23 in New York. Since then, over a dozen Western countries, including Australia, Canada, Malta, and Portugal, have voiced support for similar recognition. The United Kingdom has said it would acknowledge Palestinian statehood if Israel does not meet certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed 13 people after a fighter jet hit the top floor of a residential building in Gaza City, while helicopter fire struck another site in the city’s western districts. The Israeli military is preparing for an offensive to take control of Gaza City, which, according to UN estimates, is home to nearly one million people and its surrounding areas.