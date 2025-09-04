Massive Russian Drone Attack on Izmail: Region with Large Bulgarian Community Under Fire

The Ukrainian city of Izmail on the Danube River was hit by a large-scale Russian drone strike that lasted nearly two hours overnight. Local authorities reported that the assault targeted the port infrastructure of the city, though the fires caused by the strikes were quickly extinguished. According to the regional administration, there were no reports of serious damage or casualties.

The attack forced residents of the Odessa region to seek shelter. Officials urged people not to leave the bomb shelters until the all-clear was given. The drone flight path passed over a number of settlements where ethnic Bulgarians live compactly. According to the 2001 census, more than 150,000 Bulgarians reside in the Odesa region, making them the third-largest ethnic community in Ukraine. Their presence is concentrated in the Bolhrad, Izmail, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts.

The overnight strikes were not limited to the Odessa region. In the Kyiv region, a Russian air attack on the city of Bila Tserkva killed one person. Local governor Mykola Kalashnik reported damage across several neighborhoods, with windows shattered in high-rise buildings and multiple fires breaking out.

Ukraine raised the issue of Russia’s intensified attacks during an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. Ukrainian officials stressed the urgent need for improved air defenses and access to long-range weapons. NATO representatives condemned the Russian strikes carried out in recent days, including a missile and drone attack on Kyiv that killed 25 civilians and caused severe damage to residential areas and other buildings.