Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana Sparks Unrest in Bulgarian Town: Protesters Target Suspected Dealer’s Home

In the Bulgarian town of Botevgrad, tensions erupted after the death of 31-year-old Rumen, whose relatives say he unknowingly consumed fentanyl-laced marijuana provided by a local dealer. On Monday evening, more than 300 residents of the Roma neighborhood gathered in protest, eventually moving toward the nearby village of Trudovets in search of the man they accuse of supplying the drugs. Failing to find him, the angry crowd targeted and damaged his home, shattering windows and destroying parts of the property.

Family members of the deceased said Rumen had recently undergone eight months of treatment at a rehabilitation center in Samokov and had been recovering well. His father explained that after returning home, he was eating, exercising, and sleeping normally. But he died suddenly at home, collapsing from what doctors described as a massive heart attack. His family insists the cause was the drugs distributed locally, accusing the dealer of deliberately mixing marijuana with fentanyl to make it more addictive. The grieving father also complained that he had filed multiple reports with police about drug sellers in the area but little action had been taken.

Police confirmed that the alleged dealer is already known to authorities. He is currently the subject of two pre-trial proceedings, one from 2023, already in court, and another launched in March of this year. In addition, local police have opened about 11 other pre-trial cases this year under Article 354 for drug possession and distribution, with 34 individuals detained in related operations. Despite this, the suspect remains at large, and a search is underway.

Law enforcement responded quickly to Monday’s unrest, deploying officers, gendarmerie, and specialized units to contain the protest. Within an hour, the situation was under control. Authorities stressed that no people were injured, though the damage to the property was extensive.

Residents, however, say the problem runs deeper. According to the father of the deceased, Botevgrad is overwhelmed by drug dealers, more than anywhere else in Bulgaria, with as many as eight or nine constantly active in the town. He claimed children are often used to distribute drugs, worsening the problem. For now, the police presence in the town remains heightened, as the community continues to demand justice and accountability.

