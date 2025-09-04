Kremlin Media Slam Bulgaria for Arming Ukraine: 'Betrayal of Historical Ties'

World » RUSSIA | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Kremlin Media Slam Bulgaria for Arming Ukraine: 'Betrayal of Historical Ties'

Russian state-aligned media have launched a barrage of criticism against Bulgaria following remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted that Bulgaria is responsible for producing roughly a third of the weapons supplied to Ukraine. Kremlin-friendly outlets have framed this as a betrayal, accusing Bulgaria of forgetting historical ties and showing ingratitude.

Alexander Kots, a prominent military correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda, wrote on his Telegram channel that von der Leyen visited Bulgaria and commended the local authorities for their support of Ukraine. He noted that a significant portion of Ukrainian arms, including shells, mines, grenade launchers, and small arms, originates from Bulgaria. Kots emphasized that Russians had once aided Bulgaria, freeing it from Ottoman rule and later establishing its defense industry, yet the Bulgarians now support forces fighting Russia.

Kots lamented Bulgaria’s “astonishing historical forgetfulness,” contrasting it with countries like North Korea, which he claims remember Russian support decades later. Similarly, Vladislav Shurygin, host of the Telegram channel Ramzai (Рамзай), accused Bulgaria of exploiting the situation for profit, suggesting that economic and strategic interests are driving its contributions to Ukraine rather than principle or gratitude.

These reports underscore the narrative promoted by Kremlin-backed media, portraying Bulgaria’s actions as a betrayal of past Russian goodwill and framing its defense production for Ukraine in sharply critical, historically charged terms.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Russian, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

GERB-Led Municipalities Used Missing Kebabche Restaurant Cash Register to Channel Millions in Public Funds

For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on September 4, with Brief Afternoon Rain in the West

The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky

Society » Environment | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Zafirov Met Xi Jinping During Beijing V-Day Parade

Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04

Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects Lev-Euro Referendum as Opposition Parties Escalate Calls for Protests

On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted down a proposal by the "Greatness" party to hold a national referendum on whether the Bulgarian lev should remain the sole official currency until 204

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 15:16

Merz Rejects Von der Leyen’s 'Road Map' for European Troops in Postwar Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggesting that European capitals already had a detailed plan for deploying troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees

World » Ukraine | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

'Let Him Come to Moscow': Putin Drops Surprise Challenge to Zelensky After China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his four-day visit to China with a press conference in Beijing that was as much about Ukraine as it was about his diplomatic and economic engagements

World » Russia | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 19:28

Vladimir Putin: 'We Reached Understandings with Trump to End the War in Ukraine'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he reached “understandings” with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding an end to the war in Ukraine during their meeting in Alaska last month

World » Russia | September 1, 2025, Monday // 17:45

Erdoğan Meets Putin in China: Türkiye Pushes for Peace in Ukraine and the Caucasus

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while attending the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in China, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Russia | September 1, 2025, Monday // 17:21

Hand-in-Hand: Modi, Putin and Xi Show Unity as Putin Talks Peace in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO

World » Russia | September 1, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Khodorkovsky Warns: Occupied Ukraine a Burden Putin Cannot Sustain

Exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once the wealthiest man in Russia and now a vocal opponent of the Kremlin, argues that Vladimir Putin is under pressure yet still has the means to prolong the war.

World » Russia | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:40

Trump Frustrated but Not Surprised as Kyiv Hit, White House Highlights Both Sides’ Role in War

The White House drew comparisons between recent deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure during a briefing in Washington on August 28

World » Russia | August 29, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria