Russian state-aligned media have launched a barrage of criticism against Bulgaria following remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted that Bulgaria is responsible for producing roughly a third of the weapons supplied to Ukraine. Kremlin-friendly outlets have framed this as a betrayal, accusing Bulgaria of forgetting historical ties and showing ingratitude.

Alexander Kots, a prominent military correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda, wrote on his Telegram channel that von der Leyen visited Bulgaria and commended the local authorities for their support of Ukraine. He noted that a significant portion of Ukrainian arms, including shells, mines, grenade launchers, and small arms, originates from Bulgaria. Kots emphasized that Russians had once aided Bulgaria, freeing it from Ottoman rule and later establishing its defense industry, yet the Bulgarians now support forces fighting Russia.

Kots lamented Bulgaria’s “astonishing historical forgetfulness,” contrasting it with countries like North Korea, which he claims remember Russian support decades later. Similarly, Vladislav Shurygin, host of the Telegram channel Ramzai (Рамзай), accused Bulgaria of exploiting the situation for profit, suggesting that economic and strategic interests are driving its contributions to Ukraine rather than principle or gratitude.

These reports underscore the narrative promoted by Kremlin-backed media, portraying Bulgaria’s actions as a betrayal of past Russian goodwill and framing its defense production for Ukraine in sharply critical, historically charged terms.