Fire Rips Through Bulgarian Town: Eleven Homes Lost Amid Strong Winds

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 1, 2025, Monday // 17:29
A large fire broke out in the Bulgarian town of Beloslav, completely destroying eleven houses, though fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Authorities said that while the blaze has been largely contained, firefighters are continuing to tackle remaining hotspots due to strong winds.

The alarm was raised around 1:10 p.m., after flames ignited in dry grass and bushes in one of the town’s outer districts. Fueled by gusty winds, the fire quickly spread to nearby homes. The affected area covers roughly 10 acres, and eight fire brigade units along with police teams responded to the scene. Local officials believe the blaze may have been triggered by burning cables in the Roma neighborhood, but rapid intervention by teams, including those from Asparuhovo, helped stop the fire’s advance.

Beloslav Mayor Deyan Ivanov told Radio Varna that damage assessments are expected in the coming hours, including evaluations to determine whether any families will require temporary shelter.

The incident comes amid continued firefighting efforts elsewhere in the region. In Strumyani Municipality, crews are extinguishing smoldering fires from a blaze that started yesterday near the village of Igralishte, which affected 120 acres of forest. In Rila National Park, after four days of challenging work, a forest fire has been contained, with patrols and approximately 50 firefighters remaining on site.

The Beloslav fire highlights the persistent risk posed by dry vegetation and strong winds. Several teams were deployed quickly to prevent further destruction, and authorities continue to monitor the area to ensure no flare-ups occur.

Tags: Beloslav, fire, Bulgaria

