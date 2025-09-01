Erdoğan Meets Putin in China: Türkiye Pushes for Peace in Ukraine and the Caucasus

World » RUSSIA | September 1, 2025, Monday // 17:21
Bulgaria: Erdoğan Meets Putin in China: Türkiye Pushes for Peace in Ukraine and the Caucasus @Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while attending the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in China, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the discussion, the leaders reviewed bilateral ties between Türkiye and Russia, as well as regional and global developments. President Erdoğan highlighted that relations between the two countries continue to develop on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests. He noted that the longstanding spirit of cooperation remains active in key sectors such as trade, tourism, investment, and energy.

Erdoğan also reiterated Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to secure a fair and lasting resolution to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that the Istanbul negotiations contributed positively to the peace process. He expressed hope that ongoing talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to enduring peace, noting that stability in the Caucasus aligns with the shared interests of both Türkiye and Russia.

The conversation further covered Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the situation in Syria, with both leaders underscoring the importance of preserving the country’s territorial integrity and political unity.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

