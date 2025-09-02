Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Inches Up by One Lev, Market Remains Stable

The cost of the consumer basket in Bulgaria has increased by one lev during the past week, the chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), Valentin Ivanov, reported.

According to the commission’s latest figures, the total value of the standard basket of goods now stands at 98 leva (50 euros).

Ivanov emphasized that the current growth is moderate and within normal limits. “Despite concerns that geopolitical developments or the upcoming euro adoption might trigger sharp price jumps, none of these factors are currently affecting the market,” he said.

He added that the Bulgarian market is closely mirroring trends in Europe, with stable supply, good market security, and balanced interactions between sellers and buyers. Ivanov noted that no dramatic changes are expected in the short term, but he expressed hope that by year-end the market will continue to operate smoothly, as it does now.