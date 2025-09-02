Bulgaria on September 2: Sunshine Dominates with Warm Days Ahead

On September 2, much of Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover throughout the day. In most areas, an east-northeasterly wind will blow gently to moderately. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 30 and 35 °C, with the capital Sofia seeing highs around 30 °C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will also be mostly clear, interrupted by brief periods of clouds. Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast, and temperatures will range from 28 to 32 °C. The sea remains pleasantly warm for swimming.

In the mountainous regions, the day will feature mostly sunny conditions with some cloudiness. North-northwesterly winds of moderate strength are expected. Temperatures will be cooler at higher altitudes, reaching around 25 °C at 1,200 m and dropping to roughly 19 °C at 2,000 m.