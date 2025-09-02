Bulgaria on September 2: Sunshine Dominates with Warm Days Ahead

Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Inches Up by One Lev, Market Remains Stable
The cost of the consumer basket in Bulgaria has increased by one lev during the past week
On September 2, much of Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover throughout the day. In most areas, an east-northeasterly wind will blow gently to moderately. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 30 and 35 °C, with the capital Sofia seeing highs around 30 °C.
Along the Black Sea coast, skies will also be mostly clear, interrupted by brief periods of clouds. Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast, and temperatures will range from 28 to 32 °C. The sea remains pleasantly warm for swimming.
In the mountainous regions, the day will feature mostly sunny conditions with some cloudiness. North-northwesterly winds of moderate strength are expected. Temperatures will be cooler at higher altitudes, reaching around 25 °C at 1,200 m and dropping to roughly 19 °C at 2,000 m.
A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Pleven region of Bulgaria due to the ongoing water shortage, taking effect this morning
A large fire broke out in the Bulgarian town of Beloslav, completely destroying eleven houses, though fortunately no injuries have been reported
Although September officially marks the start of meteorological autumn, the lingering warmth of late summer will dominate the early part of the month
On September 1, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather conditions across the country
The weekend will begin with mostly sunny conditions across the country
A large fire swept through the town of Sarnitsa yesterday afternoon, destroying several buildings and leaving multiple families in distress
