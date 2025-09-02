Over 800 Dead, Nearly 2800 Injured after the Powerful Earthquake that Hit Eastern Afghanistan

World | Author: ANI |September 1, 2025, Monday // 15:44
Bulgaria: Over 800 Dead, Nearly 2800 Injured after the Powerful Earthquake that Hit Eastern Afghanistan

Over 800 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2,800 injured after a strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported, quoting Taliban-run authorities.

The tremor hit Kunar province, a mountainous region bordering Pakistan, around midnight on Sunday, flattening multiple villages, according to officials. In the wake of the devastation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Afghanistan, where hundreds of people were killed and injured. He affirmed that India stands ready to provide all possible aid and relief to the affected people.

In a post on X, India's PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India S Jaishankar expressed condolences on the deadly earthquake which struck Afghanistan, killing and injuring hundreds of people. He assured Indian assistance to Afghanistan in this dark hour.
In a post on X, EAM said, "The devastating earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. Express our support and solidarity to the Afghan people as they respond to it. India will extend assistance in this hour of need. Our condolences to the families of the victims. And our prayers for early recovery of the injured."

Khaama Press, citing Taliban-run authorities, reported that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara of Kunar province were the worst hit areas. In Nangarhar province, at least nine people were killed and several others were injured.

Entire villages made of fragile mud and stone collapsed, while landslides cut off vital routes, and communication breakdowns further hampered rescue and relief efforts. Officials confirmed the scale of casualties and called for urgent international aid. Rescue workers and helicopters were dispatched, but operations have been hindered by rough terrain and widespread infrastructure damage, Khaama Press reported.

The disaster underscores Afghanistan's persistent vulnerability to earthquakes, particularly in mountainous and remote areas. It comes less than two years after another deadly quake, highlighting the recurring threat. Tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan after the strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Afghanistan. 

Source: ANI

