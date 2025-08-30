COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in Bulgaria: Doctors Warn What’s Coming Next

With the onset of autumn, Bulgaria is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Specialists, however, urge calm, stressing that the situation is far from the critical early stages of the pandemic four years ago. The illness is now manifesting in milder forms and rarely leads to severe complications.

According to Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, most current infections are mild. He explained that the virus often presents with a sore throat, in some cases localized to just one tonsil. When addressed promptly, the symptoms subside quickly, significantly reducing the risk of further complications.

The expert highlighted several practical measures that can help the body fight off infections more effectively. For children, he recommended building resilience through practices such as morning rinses with lukewarm water, washing the waist, and gargling with cold water. These actions, he said, boost local throat immunity and lower the likelihood of recurring infections. He also advised immediate attention at the first signs of throat pain, which could help bring the infection under control within a day.

Vaccination remains an essential element in prevention. Prof. Kantardzhiev underlined the importance of immunization against pneumococcal infections, a vaccine that is provided free of charge by the state. He further stressed the necessity of flu shots, noting that adults should receive them by the end of October. For children, the flu vaccine administered as nasal drops is effective and recommended, particularly for those attending school or kindergarten, although it is not mandatory.

Alongside the increase in COVID-19, Bulgaria is also experiencing a rise in intestinal infections accompanied by diarrhea. Prof. Kantardzhiev also issued a warning for travelers returning from abroad, reminding them to be vigilant about possible exposure to tropical mosquito bites and to inform their personal doctors if such cases occur.

Regarding influenza, he noted that the first laboratory-confirmed cases in Bulgaria are usually detected in November, with epidemic spread typically beginning in December. The seasonal peak is most often registered in January.

In a broader perspective, Prof. Kantardzhiev emphasized that overall immunity in society has improved, supported by both previous illness and vaccination, which will help future waves of infection remain less severe. Looking further ahead, he expressed optimism about medical progress, pointing to immunology as the key to advancing treatment for cancer and hematological diseases. Ongoing experiments with vaccines and immune system stimulation methods, though still in the early stages, offer promising prospects for the future.

We remind you that Bulgaria's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic was marked by significant challenges and devastating impacts. The country reported over 1.3 million confirmed cases and approximately 38,748 deaths, resulting in a fatality rate of 3.25% - one of the highest in Europe. This was compounded by a notably low vaccination rate, which hindered efforts to control the virus's spread.

The pandemic's toll on the healthcare system was severe, with hospitals overwhelmed and medical staff stretched thin. Additionally, the economic repercussions were profound, leading to a significant rise in unemployment and economic instability. Educational institutions were also affected, with over 700,000 children experiencing disruptions in their learning due to school closures.