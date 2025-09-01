Negligence Case Launched Against Physician Over Child’s Death in Bulgaria

A 54-year-old doctor from Kyustendil has been brought before the court on charges of negligence in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy. The case, now officially filed, stems from an incident that occurred in May this year and will soon go to trial.

The child, who lived in the village of Stob in Kocherinovo municipality, began to feel unwell at home. His mother initially tried to treat him with medication, but when his condition did not improve, she called the national emergency number 112 in the evening. A medical team, including the on-duty doctor V.P., was dispatched to the family’s address, according to BGNES.

The prosecution states that when the doctor arrived, the boy was already in a serious condition - showing dehydration and clear signs of infection that required immediate hospitalization. The proper course of action, experts later explained, would have been to admit him for tests, intravenous treatment, and monitoring by specialists.

Instead, the doctor concluded that there was no immediate danger. He reassured the parents that their son was suffering from “a simple virus” and advised them to continue caring for him at home.

That same evening, however, the child’s condition worsened dramatically. His parents once again dialed 112. When the doctor returned, he found that the boy no longer had a pulse. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and artificial respiration were performed, but to no effect.

The child was rushed to Blagoevgrad hospital, where emergency doctors continued efforts to revive him for another 40 minutes. Despite their attempts, the boy could not be saved.

Subsequent medical examinations established that the child had developed a severe viral infection which had progressed to pneumonia, pharyngitis, and an ear infection. The cause of death was identified as acute respiratory and cardiac failure. According to the expert conclusions, the boy would have had a chance of survival if he had been admitted to hospital and treated without delay.

On this basis, the prosecutor’s office accuses the doctor of negligence for failing to refer the child to hospital care at the first examination. If found guilty, he faces the possibility of a prison sentence, with the exact penalty to be determined by the court.

