Von der Leyen’s Plane Falls Victim to Russian GPS Sabotage in Bulgarian Skies?

A flight carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria was disrupted on Sunday by a suspected Russian electronic interference attack during the aircraft's approach to Plovdiv, the Financial Times reported. The incident forced pilots to rely on alternative methods to complete the landing.

According to officials briefed on the matter, the disruption rendered GPS systems across the airport’s area unusable. After circling the airport, the crew switched to manual procedures and ground-based navigation aids, enabling the plane to land safely. Bulgarian authorities later confirmed that their Civil Aviation Authority had instructed the pilots to use the instrument landing system, which operates independently of GPS. No diversion was required, and von der Leyen landed at her planned destination.

The Financial Times article clearly states that the plane carrying Ursula von der Leyen to Plovdiv on Sunday afternoon was unable to use electronic navigation aids as it approached the city’s airport, which, according to three officials familiar with the incident, is being seen as an operation with Russian interference.

“The GPS signal in the entire airport area disappeared,” said one of the officials. After circling the airport for an hour, the pilot of the plane made the decision to land the plane manually, using analog maps, they added.

“This was an undeniable interference.”

The Bulgarian government clarified that the flight, chartered by the European Commission, proceeded according to the original program and schedule. Officials emphasized that safety was not compromised "thanks to reliable ground navigation systems". Nonetheless, the government informed Brussels that it suspected deliberate interference linked to Russia.

The European Commission acknowledged the disruption, describing it as part of a broader pattern of hostile behavior attributed to Moscow. Spokeswoman Arianna Podesta confirmed the jamming and stressed that the event underscored the importance of von der Leyen’s tour of frontline EU states. She emphasized that such intimidation tactics would not alter the EU’s policies but instead strengthen its determination to boost defence capabilities and support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen herself, during her visit, repeated her warning about the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, calling him “a predator” who could only be contained through strong deterrence. Her stop in Bulgaria included talks with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and a visit to an ammunition plant, highlighting the country’s role as one of Europe’s key suppliers of weapons to Ukraine.

The Kremlin rejected accusations of Russian involvement, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denying reports of interference. Still, the EU has documented a sharp rise in GPS disruptions along its eastern flank, particularly in regions near Russia and the Baltic Sea. These incidents have affected both civilian and military navigation, with aviation experts warning that widespread jamming risks triggering an air safety crisis.

Commission representatives Anna-Kaisa Itkonen and Podesta noted that 13 member states had previously alerted Brussels to the growing threat, which also affects maritime transport and economic activity. Work is under way on a coordinated aviation safety plan in cooperation with Eurocontrol, the EU Aviation Safety Agency, and national regulators. The EU has already imposed sanctions on entities involved in jamming operations.

Von der Leyen later departed Plovdiv on the same aircraft without further complications, but the incident reinforced EU concerns about Russia’s willingness to employ electronic warfare techniques against civilian infrastructure.

