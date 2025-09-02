Sunny Beach Slashes Prices by Up to Half as September Arrives

Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Inches Up by One Lev, Market Remains Stable
The cost of the consumer basket in Bulgaria has increased by one lev during the past week
As of September 1, prices for all-inclusive packages in the Sunny Beach resort complex have seen a substantial drop, ranging between 30 and 50 percent, according to Elena Andonova, chairwoman of the Association of Tourism Business in Bulgaria.
The reduction comes amid ongoing concerns in the hospitality sector, as hoteliers signal potential new protests if the government continues to delay payments intended to support the maintenance of Ukrainian refugees residing in the country.
Despite the challenges, the Sunny Beach resort reported a modest increase in visitor numbers this season, with tourist arrivals rising by 6 to 8 percent compared to previous periods.
Hoteliers are actively promoting newly lowered package prices starting this month, hoping to maintain steady occupancy through September.
The staffing shortage that affected the sector earlier this year has largely been addressed, though the industry remains cautious and calls for additional state measures to ensure stability and smooth operations for the next tourist season.
In July, more than a quarter of a million Bulgarians chose Greece as their summer destination, according to data from the National Statistical Institute
The Bulgarian government is preparing a dedicated law aimed at tightening control over amusement park services that carry potential risks
A recent study by Wizz Air has revealed that a significant number of passengers from Bulgaria clap upon landing
As the summer season draws to a close, prices for holidays on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are showing a downward trend
All passenger flights in Greece will be canceled on August 28 as air traffic controllers stage a four-hour strike from 9:30 a.
Most concessionaires along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast have already complied with the requirement to display prices for umbrellas and sunbeds in both levs and euros
