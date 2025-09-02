Sunny Beach Slashes Prices by Up to Half as September Arrives

Business » TOURISM | September 1, 2025, Monday // 12:14
Bulgaria: Sunny Beach Slashes Prices by Up to Half as September Arrives

As of September 1, prices for all-inclusive packages in the Sunny Beach resort complex have seen a substantial drop, ranging between 30 and 50 percent, according to Elena Andonova, chairwoman of the Association of Tourism Business in Bulgaria.

The reduction comes amid ongoing concerns in the hospitality sector, as hoteliers signal potential new protests if the government continues to delay payments intended to support the maintenance of Ukrainian refugees residing in the country.

Despite the challenges, the Sunny Beach resort reported a modest increase in visitor numbers this season, with tourist arrivals rising by 6 to 8 percent compared to previous periods.

Hoteliers are actively promoting newly lowered package prices starting this month, hoping to maintain steady occupancy through September.

The staffing shortage that affected the sector earlier this year has largely been addressed, though the industry remains cautious and calls for additional state measures to ensure stability and smooth operations for the next tourist season.

Source: BNR

