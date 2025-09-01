Greek Police Crack Drug Ring Involving Bulgarian Drivers and Trucks

Greek authorities have dismantled a cocaine trafficking network that involved Bulgarian-registered trucks and drivers.

The Athens Department for Combating Organized Crime reported the arrest of two Greek nationals linked to the illicit operation, which smuggled cocaine across Europe. The drugs were hidden in specially prepared compartments within the trucks, moving along a route from Spain to Greece.

Investigators noted that the vehicles involved in the smuggling belonged to Greek companies operating in Bulgaria. The drivers were a mix of Bulgarian and Greek nationals, though no drivers have been detained so far.

Recent seizures in Greece and Germany alone have recovered more than 300 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities estimate that the criminal network generated over 5 million euros in revenue.

The investigation into the trafficking ring remains ongoing as authorities work to identify further participants and connections across Europe.