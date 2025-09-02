September Weather in Bulgaria: What the Month Might Bring

Although September officially marks the start of meteorological autumn, the lingering warmth of late summer will dominate the early part of the month. For the first two weeks, Bulgaria can expect predominantly sunny skies with minimal disturbances. Dry conditions will prevail in many areas, accompanied by a heightened risk of wildfires. Mornings will feel cool, but daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the high summer range.

The first week of September starts with mostly clear skies, though some temporary cloud cover may appear, particularly over Northern Bulgaria. On Monday, a few brief and insignificant showers are possible there. The Danube Plain will experience noticeable gusts of cool wind, while daily temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius. Tuesday promises sunny and pleasant conditions, with the afternoons reaching highs of 30 to 35 degrees.

Midweek will bring slightly cooler air, especially in Western Bulgaria, where strong northwesterly winds will sweep across the region. These conditions may produce short, intense rainfall with occasional thunderstorms and a risk of hail. Eastern Bulgaria, however, should remain largely dry. Daytime temperatures will dip slightly but will stay within normal seasonal expectations. By the end of the week, sunny conditions will return, accompanied by intermittent cloud cover and cooler breezes. A few isolated summer showers may occur in Eastern Bulgaria on Sunday, with afternoon temperatures hovering between 28 and 33 degrees.

The week leading up to the start of the school year is expected to continue the pattern of warm, mostly sunny days. Monday and Tuesday could see short, localized rainfall in the mountains, while daytime highs will remain around 28 to 33 degrees and gradually increase as the week progresses.

Black Sea Coast Conditions

Along the Black Sea, early September will be mostly sunny. Short-term cloud cover with local, brief showers is forecast between September 7 and 10. Daily temperatures along the coast will average around 30 degrees Celsius. The sea will remain relatively calm during the first few days, becoming slightly more choppy, particularly along the southern coastline, later in the week.

Drought and Fire Hazards

The summer-long drought will persist across much of Bulgaria. Early forecasts indicate no cyclonic activity capable of providing significant rainfall, with precipitation largely confined to localized areas in Western Bulgaria. In the eastern regions, minor showers will do little to alleviate the ongoing dry conditions.

The fire risk remains elevated due to dry vegetation and ongoing agricultural practices. During this time of year, fields are often cleared in preparation for winter, sometimes involving open flames, which increases the likelihood of accidental fires.

Temperature and Precipitation Overview

Average temperatures for the month are expected to remain around or slightly above seasonal norms. For most lowland areas, the norm ranges between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius, while mountainous regions typically see averages between 3 and 10 degrees. September’s highs may reach 31 to 36 degrees, and lows are projected between 5 and 10 degrees, slightly higher along the Black Sea coast and lower in elevated western regions on certain days.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be near or below average. Plains may see 40–60 liters per square meter, while mountainous and sub-mountainous areas could receive 60–80 liters per square meter.

Late-September Outlook

The final third of September is likely to bring calm, dry, and sunny conditions, with low morning cloud cover and daytime temperatures above the climatic average. There is a slightly higher chance of more changeable weather around September 18–20 and September 23–25, with rainfall possible and temperatures closer to seasonal norms. Astronomical autumn begins on September 22 at 9:19 p.m., marking the official start of fall.

Overall, September in Bulgaria promises a lingering taste of summer warmth, continued dry spells, and a persistent risk of fires, while the autumnal equinox will gradually transition the country toward cooler, more stable seasonal conditions.