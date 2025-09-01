Devastation in Eastern Afghanistan: At Least 600 Dead, 1,500 Injured After Powerful Earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, leaving extensive destruction in its wake. The 6.0-magnitude tremor, recorded at 11:47 p.m. local time, hit towns in Kunar province and affected neighboring Nangarhar province, including areas near the city of Jalalabad. The quake’s epicenter was located 27 kilometers east-northeast of Jalalabad, at a shallow depth of just 8 kilometers, which amplified the damage. Authorities report that at least 622 people have died and around 1,500 others have been injured, with figures expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

The Kunar Disaster Management Authority detailed that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapadare bore the brunt of the devastation, with at least 250 fatalities and 500 injuries already confirmed. Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, explained that several villages were completely destroyed and emphasized that casualty numbers are likely to change as more reports come in. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar, and Kabul have been deployed to aid the affected populations.

Jalalabad, a key trade hub due to its proximity to Pakistan and an important border crossing, has a population of roughly 300,000, though the greater metropolitan area is significantly larger. The city’s buildings are mostly low-rise, constructed from concrete and brick, while surrounding villages rely heavily on mud-brick and wooden homes, making them highly vulnerable to seismic activity. The region is agriculturally active, producing crops such as citrus fruits and rice, with the Kabul River running through the city.

The earthquake adds another layer of strain to Afghanistan, a country already struggling with severe humanitarian challenges, including reduced international aid and forced returns of Afghan citizens from neighboring nations. The area is particularly prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Hindu Kush mountains, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Afghanistan has experienced deadly earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 6.3 quake on October 7, 2023, which, along with aftershocks, claimed at least 4,000 lives according to the Taliban government.

As rescue teams continue their work amid ongoing risks, officials warn that the full scale of the disaster is still unfolding, with many remote areas yet to report casualties. The combination of densely populated towns, vulnerable construction, and difficult terrain makes the recovery effort especially challenging, highlighting the fragility of infrastructure and emergency response capabilities in this earthquake-prone region.