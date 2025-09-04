Bulgaria Could Solve Its Budget Woes with VAT at 22%, Says Ex-Finance Minister

The start of the new political season in Bulgaria brings three pressing financial topics into focus: speculation surrounding the country’s eurozone entry, the 2025 budget deficit, and preparations for the 2026 budget. This assessment was shared by Simeon Dyankov, Chairman of the Fiscal Council and former Finance Minister, in an interview with BGNES editor-in-chief Georgi Pashkulev.

Regarding speculation tied to euro adoption, Dyankov noted that the government and parliament have enacted multiple laws aimed at improving transparency, particularly in retail pricing. While he did not rule out some isolated instances of price manipulation, he emphasized that broader inflationary trends - so-called “creeping inflation” - are largely unrelated to euro adoption. Instead, he attributes rising prices to a sharp increase in administrative costs across ministries such as Interior and Defense, which are projected to reach 46% in 2025, up from the decade-long average of 36–37%. Dyankov stressed that citizens need to clearly distinguish between speculation and systemic inflation.

The second critical issue is Bulgaria’s budget deficit in 2025. Historically, budget statistics indicate surpluses by August, due to VAT and personal tax collections alongside strong summer revenues from tourism and agriculture. This year, however, a deficit appeared as early as June, raising concerns ahead of winter, when larger infrastructure and social spending typically occur. Dyankov warned that the opposition and analysts would likely highlight this deficit in September. He expressed skepticism that rapid spending cuts are feasible within the current broad coalition, stressing that the issue must be addressed before the 2026 budget is adopted in October.

Looking toward the 2026 budget, Dyankov described the ongoing fiscal policy as a continuation of the past five years, where a 3% deficit is considered manageable, particularly in the context of extraordinary defense expenditures. He cautioned that preparation of the next budget could become a political spectacle, while simultaneously being a serious financial challenge. The need for additional revenue is urgent, particularly to fund an increase in defense spending from 2% to 5% of GDP over the next decade, amounting to an extra 10 billion leva annually.

Dyankov emphasized that while the government may prefer not to raise taxes, increased VAT collection remains the most practical option. For 2025, VAT was projected to rise by 32%, yet mid-year figures suggest only a 14% increase - far short of forecasts. Corporate tax collection has also underperformed. In contrast, raising VAT to 22% would ensure a high collection rate with minimal economic distortion compared to social security hikes, which Dyankov called “the worst idea” for 2026–2027.

Local taxes and fees also merit review. Current municipal collections amount to just 0.4–0.5% of GDP, far below the EU average of 2.4%. Updates to property and land taxes, last revised between 2005 and 2007, could bring an additional 3 billion leva - roughly one percent of GDP - but Dyankov acknowledged that municipalities may resist without increased central subsidies. He also suggested targeted measures, such as a temporary excess profit tax for sectors benefiting from euro adoption, particularly banks. Comparable taxes exist in 14 of 27 EU states, including major economies like France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as well as Central European countries such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland.

Dyankov highlighted infrastructure investment as a central policy priority for the 2026 budget. He noted that consistent underinvestment and aging infrastructure contribute to accidents and slow economic growth. Despite ambitious allocations in prior budgets from 2021 to 2025, only roughly 30% of funds were executed, reflecting either bureaucratic inefficiencies or insufficiently developed projects at municipal and national levels. The current government under Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed strong commitment to rectifying this.

On eurozone entry, Dyankov reflected on Bulgaria’s long readiness to adopt the single currency, noting that prior attempts were thwarted by external crises in Greece and Spain in 2007–2008. He stated that the country has effectively met all technical requirements for two decades, and successful entry in January 2026 is a culmination of this long-term preparation. He rejected claims linking the euro to high inflation, citing Croatia’s 2023 experience, where rising prices were driven by the war in Ukraine and energy costs rather than currency adoption. He reiterated that current inflation, exceeding 5% in July, stems from rising administrative costs, not euro adoption.

Despite fiscal and administrative challenges, Dyankov concluded on an optimistic note, asserting that Bulgaria remains well-positioned in Southeast Europe. Over the past 20 years, the country has made significant progress and avoided many economic crises that have affected neighboring states.

Source: BGNES interview