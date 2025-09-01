Victories for Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev Mark Bulgaria’s Presence at the US Open

Sports | September 1, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgarian tennis had a strong start at the US Open, with Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev both securing opening-round victories.

Ivan Ivanov, the reigning Wimbledon champion and current world number one, began his campaign against American Michael Antonius. The match opened with difficulties for the Bulgarian, as Antonius managed an early break to unsettle him. Ivanov, however, responded immediately with a rebreak, regaining control and soon building a 4:2 lead. A short lapse in concentration allowed the American to fight back and level the score, but Ivanov steadied himself at the decisive moment, breaking once more to close out the set in a tiebreak. The second set displayed the champion’s composure and class - he surged ahead with five consecutive games, leaving no room for doubt, and sealed the match with a convincing 7:6, 6:1 victory.

On the same day, Alexander Vasilev also ensured Bulgarian presence in the next round by defeating Tanishk Konduri of the United States. Vasilev took immediate control of the opening set, building a 3:0 lead and closing it 6:3 without difficulty. The second set proved far more challenging. Konduri raced ahead to a 5:1 advantage, but Vasilev managed to claw his way back, showing resilience and focus. He forced the set into a tiebreak, where his steadier nerves carried him through, finishing with a 6:3, 7:6 triumph.

