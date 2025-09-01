Victories for Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev Mark Bulgaria’s Presence at the US Open

Kremlin Media Slam Bulgaria for Arming Ukraine: 'Betrayal of Historical Ties'
Russian state-aligned media have launched a barrage of criticism against Bulgaria following remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Bulgarian tennis had a strong start at the US Open, with Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev both securing opening-round victories.
Ivan Ivanov, the reigning Wimbledon champion and current world number one, began his campaign against American Michael Antonius. The match opened with difficulties for the Bulgarian, as Antonius managed an early break to unsettle him. Ivanov, however, responded immediately with a rebreak, regaining control and soon building a 4:2 lead. A short lapse in concentration allowed the American to fight back and level the score, but Ivanov steadied himself at the decisive moment, breaking once more to close out the set in a tiebreak. The second set displayed the champion’s composure and class - he surged ahead with five consecutive games, leaving no room for doubt, and sealed the match with a convincing 7:6, 6:1 victory.
On the same day, Alexander Vasilev also ensured Bulgarian presence in the next round by defeating Tanishk Konduri of the United States. Vasilev took immediate control of the opening set, building a 3:0 lead and closing it 6:3 without difficulty. The second set proved far more challenging. Konduri raced ahead to a 5:1 advantage, but Vasilev managed to claw his way back, showing resilience and focus. He forced the set into a tiebreak, where his steadier nerves carried him through, finishing with a 6:3, 7:6 triumph.
Bulgarian tennis player Simon Anthony Ivanov has been handed a five-year ban and a $25,000 fine by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)
Ludogorets secured a place in the Europa League group stage after a dramatic 4:1 victory over Shkendija in Razgrad,
Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolova secured third place in the individual all-around qualifications at the 41st World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro
Bulgaria’s leading tennis player Viktoriya Tomova began her campaign in the US Open qualifiers with a strong victory.
In a striking performance at the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Sofia, 18-year-old Bulgarian Alexander Vasilev defeated Russian Ivan Gakhov in a rematch
The Bulgarian women’s national volleyball team under 21 has advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink