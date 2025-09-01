No Hot Water, No Heat: Sofia Faces 9-Day Supply Interruption in September

Society | September 1, 2025, Monday // 09:08
Bulgaria: No Hot Water, No Heat: Sofia Faces 9-Day Supply Interruption in September @Pixabay

A major repair project will temporarily cut heat supply and hot water for large parts of Sofia at the beginning of September, leaving tens of thousands of households and institutions without service.

According to “Toplofikatsiya Sofia,” the suspension will begin at 01:00 on September 1 and will continue until 23:59 on September 9. The interruption affects a wide range of neighborhoods across the capital. Among them are Hristo Smirnenski, Geo Milev, Iztok, Izgrev, Dianabad, as well as all parts of Mladost – from 1 to 4, including 1A. Residents of Musagenitsa, Polygona, Studentski Grad, Vitosha, Malinova Dolina, and Darvenitsa will also be affected, along with Druzhba 1 and 2, the Hladilnika area, and parts of Lozenets.

In Lozenets, the suspension will cover the perimeter enclosed by Filip Kutev Street, Simeonovsko Shosse Boulevard, Stoyan Mihaylovski Street, Arch. Yordan Milanov Street, Borova Gora Street, Mitropolit Kiril Vidinski Street, Elin Pelin Street, Midzhur Street, Krum Popov Street, Arsenalski Street, Bogatitsa Street, Kozhuh Planina Street, South Park, Kozyak Street, and Emiliyan Stanev Street. The interruption also includes Lozenets University Hospital, known as the Government Hospital, and the U.S. Embassy. Another affected area is Yavorov, in the square bounded by Mihai Eminescu Street, Tsarigradsko Shosse Boulevard, Alexander Zhendov Street, and Shipchenski Prohod Street. The heat cut will extend further to the Iskar Station Industrial Area, the Vranya Complex – including BAS and NIMH – as well as the Sofia Zoo municipal enterprise.

The company explained that the shutdown is required for scheduled maintenance at the “Sofia East” district heating plant and its connected heat transfer network. The works will focus on replacing worn-out fittings and damaged heat pipes, while both main and auxiliary installations of the plant will undergo thorough inspection. This annual repair program is essential to ensure the system’s reliability and secure uninterrupted service during the 2025/2026 heating season.

Although such a large-scale suspension poses temporary inconvenience for residents, the company stresses that preventive repairs are necessary to avoid more serious disruptions during the cold months when heating demand reaches its peak. In the past, delays in maintenance have resulted in breakdowns during winter, creating far more severe difficulties for households.

