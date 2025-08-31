Ursula von der Leyen: ‘One-Third of Ukraine’s Weapons Have Come from Bulgaria’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bulgaria, where she underscored the country’s crucial role in supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s collective defense. Speaking at the Vazovsky Machine-Building Plant (VMZ) in Sopot alongside Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and GERB leader Boyko Borissov, she praised Bulgaria for its longstanding defense industry and its decision to join the EU’s SAFE financial mechanism, which is designed to boost European weapons production.

Von der Leyen reminded that at the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, roughly one-third of Ukraine’s weapon supplies originated from Bulgaria. “I want to thank Bulgaria for this extraordinary contribution in defense of its neighbor and friend, Ukraine,” she said. She labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin “a predator who must be stopped,” stressing that only military capacity and coordinated armament can restrain Moscow. With the SAFE mechanism, the EU has set a target of producing 2 million shells per year, and Bulgaria is expected to play a key role in this effort.

Plans are already in motion for the construction of two new facilities at VMZ-Sopot, one for the production of gunpowder and another for manufacturing 155mm artillery shells according to NATO standards. These investments, discussed with the German defense group Rheinmetall, are projected to create up to 1,000 jobs in the region while ensuring a long-term boost to Bulgaria’s defense output. Von der Leyen emphasized that the factories will not only serve Ukraine’s immediate needs but also guarantee sustainable growth in the Bulgarian economy. “We are accelerating production across Europe because the times demand it,” she declared.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria is committed to contributing to broader European security guarantees once a political settlement in Ukraine is achieved. He outlined readiness to assist with demining operations in the Black Sea to ensure free navigation, deploy mine-clearing vessels and support ships, and make airport infrastructure available for allied use. Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria’s actions remain within the framework mandated by its National Assembly, but reaffirmed the government’s loyalty as a partner in NATO and the EU.

????Sopot, Bulgaria, VMZ ammunition factory.



Shells are produced here in large quantities.



Not only for Europe’s stockpile but also for Ukraine’s defence.



1/3 of the weapons delivered to Ukraine at the start of the war came from Bulgaria.



Thank you for your support to Ukraine’s… pic.twitter.com/Fj9JbcpbPv — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 31, 2025

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, directly addressed protesters who had gathered outside the plant opposing the visit and military projects. He stressed that Bulgaria’s defense production has existed for decades and that modernization is unavoidable. “We are all for peace, but strength and powerful defense are the only way to ensure that peace is respected,” he said, adding that the SAFE mechanism and partnerships with European allies are crucial for sustaining and expanding Bulgaria’s defense industry.

Glad to hear that you’re planning on using SAFE to build new plants for shells and gunpowder.



This is exactly what it’s for.



To increase our production capacities.



Ramp up deliveries to Ukraine.



And create good jobs locally ↓ https://t.co/J9q17hsD83 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 31, 2025

Von der Leyen’s trip to Bulgaria was part of a broader regional tour, covering seven Eastern European countries, including those bordering Ukraine and Belarus. The tour focused on coordinating defense strategies and security guarantees for Ukraine at a time when negotiations involving Russia and the United States are intensifying. In Sofia, she reiterated a consistent message: “Putin has shown that he will not stop. That is why Europe must continue to increase ammunition and weapons production.” She compared Ukraine to a “steel hedgehog” that cannot be subdued, stressing that military strength is the first line of defense for a just and lasting peace.

The European Commission’s SAFE mechanism provides €150 billion for strengthening the EU’s defense capacity. According to Von der Leyen, this will allow joint procurement, technology transfer, and industrial development across the Union, with Bulgaria already earmarking investments to expand its defense facilities. Zhelyazkov highlighted that this not only enhances Bulgaria’s strategic role as a Black Sea state but also raises the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy across multiple dimensions.

The visit also touched upon Bulgaria’s broader integration into European structures. Borissov underlined the political support Bulgaria has received from Von der Leyen and the Commission for Schengen membership, progress toward the Eurozone, and the restructuring of its Recovery Plan. He reassured critics that the thousands of new jobs expected from the military plants are part of a long-term plan for national and European security.

In addition to defense matters, Von der Leyen addressed the EU’s enlargement process in the Western Balkans, where hybrid threats and Russian influence remain destabilizing factors. She reaffirmed that there is no alternative to constitutional changes in North Macedonia, which must include Bulgarians in its Constitution to move forward with accession talks. Her remarks reflected the EU’s dual approach of supporting neighboring countries while ensuring that obligations are respected.

Von der Leyen’s stop in Bulgaria lasted two hours, after which she departed by helicopter. Tomorrow, her tour will continue in Lithuania and Romania. For Bulgaria, however, the visit left a clear message: the country’s defense industry, once a cornerstone of its economy, is being woven into the fabric of Europe’s future security architecture. And as Bulgaria prepares for its eventual adoption of the euro, a transition already symbolized by the minting of Bulgarian euro coins, its deeper integration into the EU’s defense and financial structures reflects a turning point. Just as the euro will soon replace the lev in everyday transactions, Bulgaria’s role in Europe’s defense framework is shifting from national to continental, where its output of shells and expertise in military manufacturing will contribute to the collective resilience of the Union.

Protest in Sopot: Von der Leyen’s Visit Sparks Clashes and Criticism from “Revival”

Tension flared outside the VMZ plant in Sopot during a protest organized by “Revival” against the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov blocked a vehicle attempting to enter the site, prompting police intervention and brief clashes. One protester was detained.

Kostadinov condemned von der Leyen’s visit as “secretly arranged” by the Bulgarian government, calling the planned investment in new gunpowder production “dirty, dangerous, and imposed on Bulgaria.” He argued that the EU was “exporting hazardous industries” to the country and accused Brussels of “arming against Russia.”





He further labeled Bulgaria’s government “colonial” and “illegitimate,” criticizing its push for eurozone membership as “national betrayal.” The protest concluded with a demand for the government’s resignation.





Tagarev: Bulgaria Remains Among Europe’s Leading Ammunition Producers

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told Nova TV that Bulgaria remains one of Europe’s leading ammunition producers and is gaining importance in the EU’s defense industry amid the war in Ukraine. He noted that Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to VMZ-Sopot signals strong political support for deeper integration, including potential cooperation with Rheinmetall. Tagarev dismissed claims that new factories would make Bulgaria a target as “Russian propaganda,” stressing that such fears have no basis.

Why VMZ-Sopot Attracts Investment Interest

Over the past six months, multiple visits by the Prime Minister and cabinet members, along with statements from Economy Minister Petar Dilov, have highlighted the government’s interest in leveraging VMZ’s capabilities under the EU’s Rearmament of Europe Plan. In 2025, the enterprise is scheduled to participate in a European project focused on developing ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Dilov’s written responses to MPs.

In early August, it was announced that VMZ-Sopot and the German defense firm Rheinmetall will jointly operate a company. This venture will encompass a plant for producing energetic materials and charges, as well as a facility for 155-millimeter ammunition. Bulgaria’s share in the consortium is estimated at €960 million, financed through the European SAFE (Security of Europe) mechanism.

VMZ first gained media attention in 2023 when reports surfaced that it produced 155-millimeter shells, although authorities initially denied it. The enterprise has since played a key role in modernizing Bulgaria’s stockpile, replacing older ammunition for the national army in a program worth roughly BGN 347 million.

European engagement with VMZ is not new. In 2023, Thierry Breton, then European Commissioner for the Internal Market, also visited the company as part of his broader meetings with defense industry representatives in Bulgaria.

This year, VMZ has projected order volumes of BGN 1 billion. In the first quarter alone, the company reported sales of BGN 296 million, surpassing the total of BGN 191 million recorded for the entire year of 2021.