Sunny Start to September Across Bulgaria, Cooler in the Mountains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 19:25
Bulgaria: Sunny Start to September Across Bulgaria, Cooler in the Mountains @Pexels

On September 1, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather conditions across the country. In Northern Bulgaria, however, the sunshine will be mixed with cloud cover and there is a chance of short, scattered showers. Winds will generally blow from the northwest, remaining moderate, but in the Danubian Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain they are expected to strengthen to moderate to strong levels. Daytime temperatures will be warm, ranging between 26°C and 31°C, with the capital Sofia seeing a high of around 26°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the forecast also points to predominantly sunny skies, although the northern shoreline may see more clouds. Winds from the northwest will persist at moderate strength, keeping conditions breezy. Maximum temperatures along the coast will vary from 26°C to 30°C. Seawater remains pleasant for swimming, with temperatures between 24°C and 25°C. Sea conditions will be relatively calm, with waves expected at 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will again be largely sunny, though localized clouds are likely to form over the Balkan range. These may bring occasional rain showers. Winds in higher terrain will blow lightly to moderately from the northwest. Temperatures will be cooler compared to the lowlands, reaching about 22°C at 1,200 metres and dropping to around 14°C at 2,000 metres.

As September begins with relatively stable weather, Bulgaria also finds itself in a period of economic anticipation linked to its path toward joining the eurozone. While the current forecast describes sun and scattered clouds, the country’s financial outlook is also carefully monitored, especially with the upcoming changeover from the lev to the euro. The introduction of the single European currency is expected to strengthen Bulgaria’s integration with the EU economy, offering both opportunities and challenges. Just as weather shifts from one region to another, the transition to the euro brings adjustments in daily life — from the coins and banknotes people use, to how businesses and households calculate costs. This context adds a broader perspective to the day’s outlook, combining natural conditions with economic developments that are shaping the months ahead.

