Icelandic Citizen Reported Missing in Sofia, Family Appeals for Help

Society » INCIDENTS | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 13:14
Bulgaria: Icelandic Citizen Reported Missing in Sofia, Family Appeals for Help

An Icelandic citizen has gone missing in Sofia, with his family urgently appealing to the public for assistance. The man, identified as Olafur Austman Thorbjörnsson, was last seen on August 18 near an OMV gas station beside the “G. M. Dimitrov” metro station in the capital. Since that day, his relatives have been unable to reach him and have lost all contact.

According to his family, Olafur is around 184 cm tall, slim, and has dark hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing jeans and a black shirt, but he had no shoes, no phone, and carried no personal documents. Relatives explain that he had been unwell, suffering from frequent fainting and seizures in the days before he vanished, which adds to their concern for his condition.

His family posted an appeal on social media, describing Olafur’s last known movements and emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He confirmed that his brother was seen at the OMV station on bulevard “Doctor G. M. Dimitrov” in the Mladost 1 district, but since then there has been no trace of him. The message also underlined the family’s fear for his safety, given his medical problems and the fact that he disappeared without essentials.

Law enforcement authorities in both Bulgaria and Iceland have been notified and are cooperating in the search. However, with no progress reported so far, the family is asking anyone in Sofia or familiar with the area to remain alert and provide information if they have seen Olafur or know anything about his whereabouts.

Those willing to help can contact the family directly via email at ingibjorgaustmann@gmail.com and alexmaggihansen@gmail.com. Information can also be passed on to the police through the emergency number 112. The family stresses that any detail, no matter how small, could be vital in bringing Olafur home.

Sources:

  • glassnews.bg
  • Facebook
Tags: Icelandic, sofia, missing, Bulgaria

