ECB President Presents Full Set of Bulgarian Euro Cents: From 1 to 50

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has unveiled the design of Bulgaria’s euro cent coins. In a post on Facebook, she shared photos of the coins in denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 cents, describing the event as “exciting news for Bulgaria and the euro area.

Lagarde explained that this presentation concludes the series of previews of Bulgarian euro coins, offering a first glimpse at the national side selected by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). She emphasized that while the coins will not enter circulation immediately, the preview allows both Bulgarians and Europeans to see the chosen imagery, which reflects national traditions and continuity with existing Bulgarian coinage.

According to the ECB President, the designs preserve the symbolism familiar to Bulgarian citizens, incorporating motifs that are deeply connected to the country’s history and identity. This approach, she said, ensures a sense of recognition and pride, as the euro gradually replaces the lev as Bulgaria’s official currency.

The presentation of the coins comes as Bulgaria prepares for its transition to the euro, scheduled to begin on January 1. From that date, the lev will be gradually withdrawn from circulation, with a dual-use period in which both currencies will be accepted. The BNB has already announced that banks and merchants will receive initial supplies of euro coins and banknotes in advance to ensure a smooth changeover.

As previously outlined by the BNB, ATMs across the country will begin dispensing only euro banknotes from January, ranging from €5 to €100, while coins of all standard denominations, including the ones presented by Lagarde, will be introduced into everyday transactions. The larger €200 and €500 notes will not be available through ATMs, though they will remain legal tender across the eurozone.

For Bulgaria, joining the Eurozone is expected to bring benefits such as increased investor confidence, reduced transaction costs for businesses and citizens, and easier participation in the broader European economy.

