Former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubii Shot Dead in Lviv

Former parliament speaker and prominent Ukrainian politician Andrii Parubii was killed in a shooting in Lviv on August 30. The 54-year-old, who played a key role in Ukraine’s modern political history, died at the scene after being attacked in a residential district of the city.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around midday in Lviv’s southern area. Prosecutors later confirmed that an unidentified man fired multiple shots at Parubii before fleeing. Seven shell casings were recovered at the site. Witnesses reported the suspect was disguised as a delivery courier and escaped on an electric bicycle. Authorities launched “Operation Siren” to track him down, with a large-scale manhunt now underway across Lviv Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Parubii’s death, describing it as a “terrible murder.” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko briefed him on the initial findings. “My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Zelensky said, pledging that all resources were being mobilized to identify and capture the perpetrator.

Parubii’s political career spanned more than three decades. He first entered politics in the early 1990s as a member of the Lviv Oblast Council and later co-founded the Social-National Party of Ukraine. He became widely known during the Orange Revolution in 2004 and later as commander of the Self-Defense units during the 2013–2014 EuroMaidan protests. Following the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych, he was appointed secretary of the National Security and Defense Council during the initial phase of Russia’s aggression in Crimea and Donbas.

Between 2014 and 2016, Parubii served as first deputy speaker of parliament, before being elected speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, a role he held until 2019. More recently, he represented ex-President Petro Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party in parliament. His long-standing role in Ukrainian politics made him a frequent target of Russian propaganda.

Tributes poured in following the news of his killing. European Solidarity lawmaker Iryna Herashchenko called it “terror” and said Parubii had been one of the founders of modern Ukraine, describing him as principled and patriotic. Current parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk hailed him as a “consistent defender of Ukrainian statehood” and offered condolences on behalf of the Verkhovna Rada.

Born in 1971 in Lviv Oblast, Parubii held a degree in history from Ivan Franko National University and completed postgraduate studies in political science and sociology at Lviv Polytechnic. His death marks a major shock for Ukraine’s political landscape, with investigators working to establish the full circumstances of the attack.

