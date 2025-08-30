Greece Tops Bulgarians’ Summer Travel List with Over 260,000 Visitors in July

In July, more than a quarter of a million Bulgarians chose Greece as their summer destination, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. A total of nearly 262,000 citizens traveled south of the border, reaffirming Greece as the top choice for Bulgarian tourists during the peak holiday season.

Turkey retained its position as the second most popular country, attracting over 253,000 Bulgarian visitors. The statistics show that for both destinations, the overwhelming majority of travelers crossed the border for leisure purposes, mainly vacations and excursions, while significantly fewer journeys were made for business or other personal reasons.

Beyond the two leading destinations, several other countries also drew substantial numbers of Bulgarian travelers. Romania ranked third with 91,700 visitors, followed by Germany with 56,700, and Serbia with 54,300. Italy attracted 38,400 Bulgarians, while France welcomed 34,800.

The data further indicate that the Republic of North Macedonia was visited by 33,200 Bulgarians in July, Spain by 31,500, and Austria by 28,800. These figures highlight the broad range of destinations preferred by Bulgarian travelers, with European countries continuing to dominate the list after Greece and Turkey.