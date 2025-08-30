Greece Tops Bulgarians’ Summer Travel List with Over 260,000 Visitors in July

Business » TOURISM | September 1, 2025, Monday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Greece Tops Bulgarians’ Summer Travel List with Over 260,000 Visitors in July @Pexels

In July, more than a quarter of a million Bulgarians chose Greece as their summer destination, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. A total of nearly 262,000 citizens traveled south of the border, reaffirming Greece as the top choice for Bulgarian tourists during the peak holiday season.

Turkey retained its position as the second most popular country, attracting over 253,000 Bulgarian visitors. The statistics show that for both destinations, the overwhelming majority of travelers crossed the border for leisure purposes, mainly vacations and excursions, while significantly fewer journeys were made for business or other personal reasons.

Beyond the two leading destinations, several other countries also drew substantial numbers of Bulgarian travelers. Romania ranked third with 91,700 visitors, followed by Germany with 56,700, and Serbia with 54,300. Italy attracted 38,400 Bulgarians, while France welcomed 34,800.

The data further indicate that the Republic of North Macedonia was visited by 33,200 Bulgarians in July, Spain by 31,500, and Austria by 28,800. These figures highlight the broad range of destinations preferred by Bulgarian travelers, with European countries continuing to dominate the list after Greece and Turkey.

Related Articles:

Why 70% of Bulgarians Applaud Every Time Their Plane Lands

A recent study by Wizz Air has revealed that a significant number of passengers from Bulgaria clap upon landing

Business » Tourism | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:24

Bulgarians Lead the EU in Financial Dissatisfaction Despite Short Working Hours

Eurostat data reveal that Bulgarians are the least satisfied in the EU with their personal financial situation

Business | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:56

Bulgarians Abroad Send Nearly 4.5 Million Euros Daily to Homeland

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a major role in supporting the country’s economy through remittances

Society | August 25, 2025, Monday // 08:40

Bulgarian Buyers Shake Up Greek Property Market: Opportunity or Challenge?

Bulgarian property investments in Greece have sparked discussion among local brokers and property managers, who view the growing presence of Bulgarian buyers along the northern Greek coast as a source of market tension

Business » Properties | August 24, 2025, Sunday // 10:05

Summer Surge Brings Noticeable Price Hikes to Bulgarian Restaurants

Bulgaria is experiencing noticeable price increases in restaurants as the summer tourist season reaches its peak

Business » Tourism | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 10:07

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist

Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 14:17
More from Tourism

Sunny Beach Slashes Prices by Up to Half as September Arrives

As of September 1, prices for all-inclusive packages in the Sunny Beach resort complex have seen a substantial drop, ranging between 30 and 50 percent

Business » Tourism | September 1, 2025, Monday // 12:14

Bulgarian Government Drafts Law on Safety Rules for Risky Attractions

The Bulgarian government is preparing a dedicated law aimed at tightening control over amusement park services that carry potential risks

Business » Tourism | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 09:15

Why 70% of Bulgarians Applaud Every Time Their Plane Lands

A recent study by Wizz Air has revealed that a significant number of passengers from Bulgaria clap upon landing

Business » Tourism | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:24

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast: Holiday Prices Set to Fall as Summer Ends

As the summer season draws to a close, prices for holidays on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are showing a downward trend

Business » Tourism | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Tourist Alert: Flights in Greece Canceled Due to Air Traffic Controllers’ Strike on August 28

All passenger flights in Greece will be canceled on August 28 as air traffic controllers stage a four-hour strike from 9:30 a.

Business » Tourism | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48

Bulgarian Concessionaires Comply with Dual Pricing, Tourists Split on Paying in Euros

Most concessionaires along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast have already complied with the requirement to display prices for umbrellas and sunbeds in both levs and euros

Business » Tourism | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
