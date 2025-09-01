Bulgaria Raises Toll Fees Again: Second 10% Increase from September 1

From September 1, Bulgaria will implement the second stage of its planned toll fee increase for heavy vehicles, the National Toll Administration confirmed. The changes apply to all vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons and are part of the tariff adjustment set out in Decree No. 20 of the Council of Ministers, adopted on March 31, 2025.

The tariff revision was designed to be introduced in two phases over the course of the year. The first increase took effect on April 1, when toll rates were raised by 10 percent. The second adjustment, also by 10 percent, comes into force on September 1, bringing the total increase across both stages to 20 percent. These measures are in line with the government’s decision to gradually update the fees for use of the national road network.

To illustrate the change, authorities pointed to a practical example: a route card for a given section that previously cost 10 leva rose to 11 leva (5,50 euros) as of April 1. From September 1 onward, the same card will cost 12 leva (6 euros). This demonstrates the cumulative effect of the phased approach.

In addition to the higher toll charges, amendments have also been introduced to compensatory fees. Under the updated rules, compensatory payments are now set at twice the maximum toll fee applicable to each category of vehicle. This adjustment is intended to strengthen compliance with the new tolling system and ensure proportional penalties for violations.