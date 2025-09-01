Bulgarian Government Drafts Law on Safety Rules for Risky Attractions

The Bulgarian government is preparing a dedicated law aimed at tightening control over amusement park services that carry potential risks. The move comes in the wake of the tragic death of an eight-year-old child in a parasailing accident, which revealed the absence of clear regulation in this sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov announced after a meeting of the Council of Ministers that the new law will establish a comprehensive framework for the control and responsibilities of operators, while also introducing sanctions for violations of safety rules.

According to Karadzhov, almost all amusement park activities involve a degree of risk when the technical rules and operating instructions are not properly observed. At present, regulations are scattered and insufficient, making it impossible to guarantee consistent safety standards.

He pointed to water attractions as an example, where oversight is limited to the concession contract for the beach area. The harshest sanction under the current system is the termination of the concession, regardless of the nature of the violation. At the same time, the Maritime Administration only monitors the seaworthiness of vessels, but has no authority over the specialized equipment used, such as ropes, belts, harnesses, or buckles.

The new law seeks to close these loopholes by introducing general conditions for the operation of all amusement activities. Under the draft, the sector will shift to a notification-based system. Operators will be required to submit notices to the Ministry of Tourism, which will maintain a public register of all attractions.

Businesses in this field will also be obliged to carry professional liability insurance for each location. Additionally, they must prepare a safety plan, appoint a qualified responsible person, and sign contracts with accredited organizations to certify compliance with safety standards, similar to the current system for elevators.

Organizers will be mandated to keep inspection logs, carry out daily safety briefings, and clearly display user rules at the site of each attraction. Visitors will also be required to sign declarations acknowledging the risks involved and confirming compliance with age or health restrictions. For instance, minors will be banned from operating jet skis, while licenses will be required for those intending to drive them.

Karadzhov added that the legislation will also establish a framework for imposing sanctions and even criminal liability, which until now has been absent from the system.

The draft law is expected to be published for public consultation within a week.