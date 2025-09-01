Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday with Storms

The weekend will begin with mostly sunny conditions across the country. During the afternoon, however, clouds will gradually build up. By evening, short rain showers are expected in some areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and the possibility of hail. Winds will blow from the east-southeast at light to moderate strength. Daytime highs will range from 31°C to 36°C, with around 33°C expected in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will remain sunny. A moderate southeasterly breeze will prevail, while temperatures will reach between 26°C and 29°C. The sea water temperature will be pleasant, holding steady between 24°C and 25°C.

In the mountains, the morning will also be sunny, but clouds will thicken in the afternoon. By evening, showers and thunderstorms will develop in many of the ranges of Western Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate, coming from the south-southwest. Temperatures will climb to about 28°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, and around 20°C at 2,000 meters.

On Sunday, a cold front will move across the country, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures. Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in many areas, and there is also a risk of hail. Winds will shift to the west-northwest and strengthen considerably.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)