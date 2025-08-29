Bulgarian President Radev Confirms Miroslav Rashkov as Interior Ministry Secretary General

President Rumen Radev has officially appointed Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov as Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior. The decree was signed on Friday in accordance with the Bulgarian Constitution and the Ministry of Interior Act, the presidential press service confirmed. Responsibility for carrying out the decree has been entrusted to Interior Minister Daniel Mitov.

The appointment was made on the basis of Article 98, item 7 of the Constitution, as well as Article 36, paragraph 3 of the Law on the Ministry of Interior. By signing the decree, the Head of State formalized Rashkov’s position after months of him serving in an interim capacity. The government had earlier submitted his candidacy, pointing to his performance during this period as proof of his suitability for the post.

Chief Commissioner Rashkov had been performing the duties of Secretary General temporarily for nearly eight months. During that time, according to officials, he ensured effective coordination among the services and contributed to improved synchrony within the Ministry’s work. Interior Minister Mitov underlined this record when advocating for Rashkov’s appointment on a permanent basis.

“I dare to say that in these last eight months we have worked in full synchrony,” Mitov stated, adding that Rashkov’s leadership guaranteed smooth coordination across the services. The minister emphasized that this track record won the approval of the Council of Ministers and ultimately secured the presidential decree finalizing his appointment.