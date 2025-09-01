Family Doctors Push for Adjusted Fees Amid Declining Practices in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Family Doctors Push for Adjusted Fees Amid Declining Practices in Bulgaria @Pexels

Discussions are ongoing in Bulgaria about a potential adjustment to the user fee for visits to family doctors, with proposals suggesting 4 euros for employed patients and 2 euros for pensioners. The aim is to ensure the fee supports the financial stability of general practitioners without burdening patients, according to Dr. Emil Milenkov, a GP in Vratsa and head of the Regional Structure of the Association of General Practitioners, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio.

Dr. Milenkov noted that the health system has financial reserves that could prevent any drastic increase in the fee, a concept that has gained attention in recent discussions. The debate has intensified over the past months in connection with Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, as experts argue that the current fee has lost its effectiveness. Currently, 1% of the MRP equals 11 leva, which many doctors consider high for a significant portion of the population.

Under the proposed adjustment, employees would contribute 1 euro toward the 4-euro fee, while pensioners would also pay a portion of the 2-euro fee. Dr. Milenkov emphasized that doctors serving more children could face financial disadvantages under the new model. Certain groups, such as patients with TELC decisions, remain exempt from the fee. Additionally, if the state continues to cover health insurance costs for civil servants, these funds could be used to offset adjustments.

The general practitioner warned that the number of family doctors in Bulgaria is declining sharply. Reducing this financial incentive could further threaten practices in some areas, potentially leaving certain settlements without access to basic healthcare. Maintaining a balance between patient affordability and the sustainability of family practices, he stressed, is crucial for the country’s healthcare system.

